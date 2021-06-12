Goal-hungry Clare secure morale-boosting victory over Kilkenny but win comes at a cost

Rory Hayes of Clare in action against Eoin Cody, left, Alan Murphy, centre, and TJ Reid of Kilkenny

A 30-second salvo of two second-half goals settled this cracking National Hurling League tie at Ennis this afternoon

David Reidy and Aaron Shanagher rippled the Kilkenny net in quick succession to give their county a morale boosting win as they head into the Championship.

Things looked so different for Clare a few weeks ago, when they lost their opening match to Antrim. Here, despite being without the unavailable Shane O’Donnell, they still summoned the courage and skill to see off Kilkenny who appeared to have made a match-winning move just before the Banner got those goals.

Clare will be worried by an injury sustained by corner-back Aaron Fitzgerald, who went off after just a few minutes and the initial diagnosis was of a cracked rib.

A confirmation of that would rule him out of facing Waterford in the Munster Championship in a fortnight’s time.

Wing-backs Diarmuid Ryan and Aidan McCarthy were excellent for the home team, defending well and chipping in with six points from play, while sub Gary Cooney got two late important points to seal the deal.

Kilkenny had one late chance to get right back into the game. But TJ Reid’s effort was blocked by Clare goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan. Reid rarely misses such opportunities and his failure to convert it was typical of the Cats’ afternoon.

They were close at times to winning this one, but maybe Clare wanted the victory that little bit more and that told in the end.

CLARE: E. Quilligan; R. Hayes, C. Cleary, A. Fitzgerald; D. Ryan (0-3), J. Conlon, A. McCarthy (0-3); C. Malone, T. Kelly (2-5, 1-0 from a pen 0-5 fs); D. Reidy (1-2), C. Galvin, D. McInerney (0-1); M. Rodgers (0-1), A. Shanagher (1-1), I. Galvin. Subs: P. Flanagan for A Fitzgerald six mins D. Fitzgerald for McInerney 32mins D. McMahon for Galvin 50 mins R. Taylor (0-1) for Galvin 51mins S. Golden (0-1) for Shanagher and G. Cooney (0-2) for Rodgers 60 mins

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; T. Walsh, H. Lawlor, P. Deegan; D. Corcoran, P. Walsh, C. Browne; R. Reid (0-3), R. Leahy (0-1); A. Mullen (0-3), W. Walsh (0-1), B. Ryan (0-2); J. Bergin, TJ Reid (0-9 7’fs 2 65’s), E. Cody (0-4). Subs: M. Carey (0-1) for Mullen 33mins M. Keoghan (1-0) for W. Walsh 35mins C. Wallace for T. Walsh, D. Blanchfield (0-1) for Leahy and N. Brassil for Ryan all h-t L. Blanchfield for Bergin 59mins C. Buckley for R. Reid 63mins

Referee - J. Murphy (Limerick)





Antrim end League campaign with a win to condemn Laois to relegation play-off

Antrim’s hurlers completed their Allianz League Division 1B campaign with a five-point win over Laois at Corrigan Park in Belfast.

The Saffrons led by nine points late in the first half but a Laois comeback brought the game to within two points shortly after the restart.

Antrim took control early on and were four points to no score to the good after seven minutes with Conal Cunning (two), Eoin O’Neill and Aodhan O’Brien all on target. It was 10 minutes before Laois raised a flag when Jack Kelly stopped the rot, with Ross King reducing the deficit a minute later.

Niall McKenna’s effort was cancelled out by a long-range effort from Ryan Mullaney before Antrim enjoyed a 15-minute spell of dominance during which they outscored their visitors by seven points to one.

Laois weren’t helped by a succession of wides, although the Saffrons’ wides tally also grew throughout the opening half hour with the home side hitting eight and the O’Moore men 10 by the short whistle.

Laois did manage to find their range before half-time however, landing the last three points of the half through Ciaran Collier, Kelly and Enda Rowland (free) to trail by 0-13 to 0-7 at the break.

Laois continued to carry the fight to Antrim after the restart and 10 minutes into the second half had cut the gap to two points, 0-14 to 0-12, with Purcell, King, Kelly and Willie Dunphy on song. Antrim weathered the storm and with the help of three points from impressive debutante Sean Elliott, stretched the lead to six with 10 minutes on the clock.

Eoghan Campbell’s goal looked to have settled matters in favour of the hosts on 65 minutes, but a point and goal from TJ Scully put the game back in the balance as injury time loomed. Kelly’s fifth of the day cut the gap to two but a Cunning sideline, followed by Antrim’s second goal from another debutante Niall McCormack, sealed the points for Antrim and with it fourth place in the Division 1B table.

Bottom-placed Laois will now face Westmeath in a relegation playoff next week.

Scorers

Antrim: C Cunning 0-9 (3f, 0-1 ‘65’, 0-1 s/l; S Elliott 0-5, E Campbell 1-1, N McCormack 1-0, N McKenna, E O’Neill, C Clarke 0-2 each, P Burke, A O’Brien 0-1 each.

Laois: TJ Scully 1-3, J Kelly 0-5, R King 0-3 (2f) S Maher, A Dunphy, P Purcell, W Dunphy 0-2 each, E Rowland (f), R Mullaney, C Collier 0-1 each.

Teams

Antrim: R Elliot; D McMullan, G Walsh, S Rooney; E Campbell, P Burke, A O’Brien; R McGarry, M Bradley; N McKenna, C Johnston, E O’Neil; D McCloskey, C Cunning, S Elliott

Subs: P McCallin for C Johnston (ht), M Donnelly for G walsh (41), C Clarke for D McCloskey (44), Ciaran Johnston for M Bradley (54), N McCormack for E O’Neill (54), R McCambridge for A O’Brien (64), C Bohill for N McKenna (64)

Laois: E Rowland; L Cleere, S Downey, D Conway; R Mullaney, C McEvoy, S Maher; J Kelly, P Purcell; E Lyons, J Keyes, C Collier; W Dunphy, R King, C Dwyer

Subs: D Hartnett for D Conway (55), A Dunphy for C Collier (58), PJ Scully for W Dunphy (58), J Ryan for J Keyes (66), M Whelan for L Cleere (66)

Ref: J Keenan (Wicklow)