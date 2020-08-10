Glynn-Barntown dump out title holders St Martin's

Glynn-Barntown laid the foundations for the win in the first half despite falling behind to a third-minute Luke Kavanagh goal. (stock photo)

Glynn-Barntown stunned reigning champions St Martin's with a blistering display that saw them emerge with a six-point, 0-20 to 1-11, victory in this quarter-final clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Glynn-Barntown laid the foundations for the win in the first half despite falling behind to a third-minute Luke Kavanagh goal.

With Michael O'Regan dominant at centre-back, along with Davy Clarke, who kept inter-county star Rory O'Connor scoreless, it was John Leacy and Conor O'Mahoney with superb points that sent them in with a 0-11 to 1-7 interval lead.

It was against this backdrop that Glynn-Barntown surged to victory in the second half, with Leacy and O'Mahoney continuing to point the way, finishing with personal tallies of 0-11 (frees) and 0-5 respectively to send St Martin's out of this year's title race.

A late scoring surge from Naomh Éanna helped them see off the dogged challenge of Ferns St Aidan's by 1-17 to 0-13, having trailed their opponents 0-9 to 0-8 at the interval.

An Aodhan Doyle goal four minutes from the end secured his side's semi-final place.

Oulart-The Ballagh served notice of their intentions when they shocked last year's beaten finalists St Anne's with a 2-15 to 1-12 victory in their quarter-final.

St Anne's looked back in the game when a Jonathan Fogarty goal brought the sides level on 34 minutes, 1-6 to 0-9, but goals from Murtha Doyle and sub Tomas Dunne put the issue beyond doubt last night.

