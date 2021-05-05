Glennon to make Westmeath debut against his native ‘Tribe’

Davy Glennon is in line to make his Westmeath inter-county hurling debut against his native Galway in Mullingar on Saturday.

Glennon is expected to feature in the opening game of the 2021 Allianz Hurling League, having missed out on his debut for his adopted county in last year’s Joe McDonagh Cup.

Glennon was left out of the Galway squad at the start of last year but qualifies for Westmeath under the parentage rule. A delay on his transfer prevented him from playing for Shane O’Brien’s side as they struggled in the 2020 McDonagh Cup.

The Mullagh man has been a talented forward for Galway and won the free that allowed Joe Canning to equalise at the end of the 2012 All-Ireland final. Ironically, Glennon had made his debut as a 20-year-old in the league against the county he has now declared for.

Elsewhere, Tipp hurling boss Liam Sheedy can’t wait to pitch his Premier troops up against “the best team in the country” when they open their Division 1 Group A campaign away to Limerick on Saturday evening.

Sheedy – who’ll be without Seamie Callanan for the first few games due to a back injury – is eager to see how Tipp are shaping up and feels that there is no better way to assess where they stand than heading to the Gaelic Grounds against the game’s finest.

“They’ve raised the bar, no question. They were outstanding champions last year across all competitions and that’s what you face into, but isn’t that the beauty of sport, these are the matches you want to be playing,” Sheedy told Tipp FM

“If you want to find out where you’re at, what better way to find out. It’s a great stepping stone as we kick off the journey in 2021. I’m really excited about the fact we’re going in to play the champions in their own back yard.”