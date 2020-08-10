Gleeson sees red in 'Sion' loss

Ballygunner are 35 games unbeaten after a 2-20 to 0-15 win over Passage (stock photo)

Austin Gleeson was shown a straight red card for Mount Sion as Roanmore earned the bragging rights in the city derby at a sweltering Walsh Park yesterday afternoon (2-21 to 0-17).

A high challenge on Brian Nolan in front of the stand saw the Waterford star get his marching orders after just two minutes. Referee Thomas Walsh consulted with his linesman before he flashed the red card, ruling him out of next week's quarter-final.

Goals from Shane and Billy Nolan secured top spot in Group B for Peter Queally's side. Nolan notched 1-8.

Ray Barry bagged a hat-trick, sub Oisin O'Gorman goaled twice and Jack Prendergast also rattled the net for Lismore in a 6-18 to 4-19 win over Dungarvan, setting up a quarter-final with Abbeyside.

Barry shot 3-2 from play while Maurice Shanahan managed a 10 points (nine from placed balls).

Goalkeeper Shaun O'Brien was the star as De La Salle beat 14-man Abbeyside 3-15 to 1-15. O'Brien saved a penalty from netminder Stephen Enright and scored a goal at the other end as 'Salle' sealed top spot in Group D.

Meanwhile, Ballygunner are 35 games unbeaten after a 2-20 to 0-15 win over Passage.

Irish Independent