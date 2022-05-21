Ghosts of stunning 2019 finale could rise from the dead as Leinster holds its breath

Not since a last-gasp goal from Wexford’s Michael Jacob famously knocked Kilkenny off their perch in 2004 – and sent Cats’ boss Brian Cody crushing to his knees in despair – had the Leinster SHC witnessed drama like it.

The Saturday evening of June 15, 2019 will go down in hurling folklore such was the theatre on show between Parnell Park and Wexford Park as Galway, Dublin, Kilkenny and Wexford fought it out for three qualification places.

Galway, who were All-Ireland champions just two years previous, ventured to the capital to face the Dubs with redemption in the back of their minds for further down the road having failed to fire in the All-Ireland final nine months before as Limerick scaled the summit.

Just six days before their Parnell Park date, the Tribesmen handed Kilkenny their first championship defeat in Nowlan Park since 1949 and a provincial hat-trick was firmly on their radar after one of the finest displays under Micheál Donoghue’s stewardship.

The fact that it was achieved without Joe Canning was all the more impressive, and when the 2017 Hurler of the Year strode onto the pitch against Dublin to make his welcome return from groin surgery, the jigsaw pieces seemed to be falling into place.

Canning hardly missed a beat when sniping two points off the bench and it was far from inconceivable that Liam MacCarthy could have wound up in their grasp once again by the season’s finale with their talisman now back in tow.

There was just one problem, however, as Dublin boss Mattie Kenny clearly hadn’t read the script against his native county with 36-year-old Conal Keaney delivering a performance for the ages and all around him in a defiant mood.

Chris Crummey strode forward to bag an unlikely goal from wing-back in the dying minutes as the hurling equivalent of Sergio Aguero’s last-minute Premier League-winning goal for Manchester City against QPR in 2012 unfolded.

One minute the title was heading to the red side of Manchester before suddenly it veered off to the blue brigade, in this case the spoils went the sky blue way as a scarcely-believable 3-19 to 0-24 victory turned the summer on its head.

The round-robin provincial system was only in its second year and here it was surpassing even the most Hollywood-like drama, but only half the story was told at that stage with all attention now turning to the sunny south east.

Qualification possibilities fluctuated throughout the evening with the Sky Sports cameras jumping from one venue to the other, but few could have predicted what would materialise as word filtered through up the east coast.

Galway players stood anxiously as they sought the latest update from Wexford Park. They waited and waited before the colour quickly drained from their faces as it was confirmed that Lee Chin had fired over a late levelling free for Wexford.

A loss against the Dubs and a draw between Kilkenny and Wexford was the only scenario that could see Galway eliminated and that had amazingly transpired. Like a thief escaping into the night, Galway were gone!

The business end of the championship was only commencing and one of its main protagonists had made their earliest exit from the hurling scene since the 1960s.

Four teams had finished level on five points, but Kilkenny (+18) and Wexford (+15) progressed to the Leinster decider while Dublin (+11) advanced to the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final stage as Galway (+3) left with their tails between their legs.

Little did we know that Galway’s agonising exit would turn out to be Donoghue’s last act at the helm as the man who led them to the promised land – ending a 29-year struggle by doing so – called time two months later in the wake of a soul-destroying defeat.

“We’re absolutely devastated with it,” a crestfallen Donoghue said. “The fact that we lost and that the other game was a draw, that was out of our control.

“It’s a tough one to take but that’s what we have to take. That’s sport, like. We’re obviously bitterly disappointed.”

For Kenny’s Dublin, it was jubilation as “a little bit of a monkey on their back” was removed by taking down a big gun, although their summer would end in tears just three weeks later with a shock defeat to Joe McDonagh cup winners Laois.

It’s fair to say that a draw was never greeted with the same jubilation as it was that day in Wexford. Both sets of supporters walked away with their dreams still intact as a Leinster final rematch awaited.

Brian Cody and Davy Fitzgerald greeted each other with a wry smile at the final whistle in Wexford – the Model boss would have the last laugh two weeks later – with the iconic Kilkenny manager unaware of events elsewhere until their game concluded.

Fitzgerald summed up the drama of that day in succinct fashion. “Four teams end up on five points, Galway - who won the All-Ireland two years ago – are out of the Championship. It’s incredible,” the then Model manager said.

Covid robbed us of the unimaginable drama that can unfold as the round-robin campaign comes to a close but those same four teams duke it out tonight – this time at Nowlan Park and Pearse Stadium – with only three set to survive once again.

Some faces have changed with Kilkenny legend Henry Shefflin now patrolling the Galway line while Tipperary native Darragh Egan replaced Fitzgerald and attempts to pick Wexford’s spirits off the floor after a sucker punch from Westmeath left them shell-shocked last weekend.

The Dubs have been a bogey team for the men from the west in recent years having also dumped them out at the provincial semi-final stage last season while memories of their humbling Walsh Cup defeat earlier this year are still fresh in Shefflin’s mind.

“All I’m thinking of is January 16 last, when Dublin beat us 3-29 to 0-19 in the Walsh Cup,” Shefflin said ahead of the game. “If anyone thinks we’re going to coast to a win over Dublin, they have another thing coming.

“We remember that scoreline and we’ve work to do.”

Should Dublin work the oracle again, victory or a draw for Kenny’s side and a Wexford victory over Kilkenny would actually see Cody’s Cats exiting on head-to-head, so permutations will be all that’s going through anyone’s heads once again this evening.

Throw the mouth-watering Leinster relegation scrap between a high-flying Westmeath and Laois into the mix at the same time and it’s hard to know where to look with drama at every turn. Could history repeat itself? Who knows, and that’s the beauty of it all.