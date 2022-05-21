| 10.7°C Dublin

Ghosts of stunning 2019 finale could rise from the dead as Leinster holds its breath

Galway manager Henry Shefflin knows that if his side wish to make it into the top three teams in Leinster, then they cannot take Dublin for granted when they clash in Parnell Park. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Michael Verney

Not since a last-gasp goal from Wexford’s Michael Jacob famously knocked Kilkenny off their perch in 2004 – and sent Cats’ boss Brian Cody crushing to his knees in despair – had the Leinster SHC witnessed drama like it.

The Saturday evening of June 15, 2019 will go down in hurling folklore such was the theatre on show between Parnell Park and Wexford Park as Galway, Dublin, Kilkenny and Wexford fought it out for three qualification places.

