‘Get a video of that game and send it around the world. It was phenomenal’ – Ballygunner boss Darragh O’Sullivan

Dessie Hutchinson of Ballygunner in action against William O'Donoghue of Na Piarsaigh during the AIB Munster club SHC semi-final. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

What was billed as the biggest club hurling clash in recent times surpassed the hype. In this classic, Ballygunner took every blow which Na Piarsaigh threw before eventually grinding them down, maintaining the Waterford giants’ grip on their All-Ireland club crown.

The fare in the Gaelic Grounds yesterday may have signalled a new age for the club game with these heavyweights playing out a clash which resembled the supreme skill and physicality of a county game.

Na Piarsaigh had the champions rocked with a stunning first-half display as goals from Keith Dempsey and Conor Boylan sent them soaring in five points ahead at the break, 2-11 to 1-9, with the Gunners unable to live with the Limerick kingpins.

The questions were really asked of Darragh O’Sullivan’s side as they stared down the barrel of a gun, but they found all of the answers with a second-half turnaround reminiscent of Limerick’s tour de force in the 2021 Munster SHC final against Tipperary.

Pauric Mahony, who started the day with three wides, delivered a display for the ages as he fired over 0-7 from play while others like full-back Barry Coughlan, midfielder Conor Sheahan (0-4) and Peter Hogan helped to turn the tide in a barnburner.

“At half-time we were there and ‘this is it’, like. It’s about driving on,” a beaming O’Sullivan said.

“The first thing we said was we wouldn’t panic and we didn’t. There was no panic and we said, ‘If we win this, it will be one of our greatest victories’.

“They had us in serious bother. There were serious questions asked – and the lads answered them. They’ve done it for a lot of years. That’s hugely pleasing.

“We’re not used to going in five points down. Normally, we’re up four or five points. How they dealt with that was phenomenal.”

You could see what it meant to them in the aftermath. There may not have been any cups handed out – they face Clare kingpins Ballyea in the Munster final in a fortnight – but this was yet another example of how the Waterford giants have grown.

O’Sullivan hailed a “phenomenal performance” as they tried to stall a Na Piarsaigh engine which had been purring until the break. But the Gunners limited them to just 0-4 in the closing half as they tacked on 1-11 themselves.

Will Henn, Peter Casey and Boylan had all left serious dents in the Ballygunner defence with a jaw-dropping opening half, but they couldn’t live with the relentlessness of a Ballygunner side that scaled new heights.

There were some fascinating passages of play, with Casey’s 39th-minute point coming after the ball seemed to be in play forever as it moved at speed from one end to the other with ferocious hits along the way and that was evident throughout.

A spectacular first half saw Na Piarsaigh start in a blaze of glory as they raced into a 0-6 to 0-2 lead following successive points from Casey with the visitors swallowed up by Kieran Bermingham’s side in the early exchanges.

The speed and crispness of the Na Piarsaigh handpassing was a sight to behold throughout, but they were left reeling in the 12th minute when Dessie Hutchinson capitalised on a defensive error to finish emphatically.

And despite playing second fiddle, it looked like the tide had turned as the defending champions took the lead for first time, 1-5 to 0-7, before Na Piarsaigh went up another gear with Will O’Donoghue’s sumptuous pass setting up a goal for Keith Dempsey.

Henn landed his third point before Boylan raised their second green flag just before the break. And while they led 2-11 to 1-9 at half-time, a missed free from Kevin Downes in injury-time and two tame efforts from Adrian Breen and David Dempsey following the restart hurt their cause.

They could have been eight clear but instead the door was open for a comeback and teenager Patrick Fitzgerald cracked a 40th-minute goal to help Ballygunner turn the screw as the elusive Mahony continued his excellence in front of the posts. Mahony quickly levelled at 2-13 apiece and the Gunners wouldn’t look back thereafter as they choked the life out of a Na Piarsaigh side which also lost county star Mike Casey to what looked like a serious knee injury in the dying minutes.

There have been some critics of the split season, but O’Sullivan certainly isn’t one of them and he waxed lyrical about what had just unfolded.

“The club player has to have his time and that’s his time now and that’s the way it should be,” O’Sullivan said.

“If you ask people in RTÉ, maybe they’ll say ‘no’ because hurling isn’t getting the profile when it needs to have it but that game was phenomenal.

“It’s what the Association is about, the club, the spirit and the heart. They should put that on a video and send it around the world and say, ‘These are club sides getting nothing for it’.”

SCORERS – Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-13 (6f); C Sheahan 0-4; P Fitzgerald 1-1; D Hutchinson 1-0; P Hogan, R Power 0-1 each. Na Piarsaigh: C Boylan, K Dempsey 1-1 each; K Downes 0-4 (3f); W Henn, P Casey 0-3 each; D Dempsey, M Foley, R Lynch (f) 0-1 each.

BALLYGUNNER – S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; S O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony, R Power, C Sheahan, P Leavey; Pauric Mahony, P Hogan, M Mahony; P Fitzgerald, D Hutchinson, K Mahony. Subs: H Ruddle for Fitzgerald (57), B O’Keeffe for K Mahony (61).

NA PIARSAIGH – E Condon; M Casey, C King, R Lynch; M Foley, E McEvoy, J Boylan; W O’Donoghue, K Dempsey; P Casey, K Downes, C Boylan; W Henn, D Dempsey, A Breen. Subs: S Long for Foley (29), T Grimes for M Casey inj (54), D Breen for Downes (57).

REF – C Lyons (Cork)