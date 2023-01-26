| 5.1°C Dublin

Gearóid O’Connor seals UL group spoils in Fitzgibbon Cup

UL 2-24, TUS Midwest 1-13

UL's Gearóid O'Connor Expand

Gearóid O’Connor’s exhibition performance from placed balls ensured the University of Limerick won Group C following this a routine win over local rivals TUS Midwest.

O’Connor hit 12 points in all to help seal a home quarter-final against a group runner-up next month.

Leading 0-13 to 0-7 at the interval, the winners hit an early second half-goal through Cork’s Seán Twomey, and never looked back. Mark Rogers added another 11 minutes later.

Two long-range points from Limerick wing-back Colin Coughlan emphasised the depth of threats available to UL. The only disappointment for UL was when Cathal O’Neill limped off late on.

Robin Mounsey was the main threat for TUS, accounting for their goal, a consolation, late in this contest. He was scythed down by sub Killian McDermott, who received a straight red card.

Scorers – UL: G O’Connor 0-12 (5f, 3 ’65); S Twomey 1-2; M Rogers 1-1, C O’Neill 0-3; C Coughlan 0-2; C Galvin, B O’Meara, J Power, K Sampson 0-1 each. TUS Midwest: R Mounsey 1-7 (4f); A Shanagher 0-2; D Tynan, K McCarthy, A Tynan, B Óg O’Dwyer 0-1 each.

UL – D Mason; P Dunne, TJ Brennan, C Flaherty; C Coughlan, B O’Meara, D Corcoran; R Duff, C Galvin; Cathal O’Neill, G O’Connor, S Twomey; M Rogers, M Kiely, J Power. Subs: C Sampson for Galvin, B O’Sullivan for Duffy (43), C Darcy for Twomey (52), K McDermott for Corcoran (55), I Byrne for O’Neill (inj – 56).

TUS Midwest– C Broderick; D Tuohy, D Casey, G Grant; D Tynan, S Long, C O’Mahony; E Fitzgerald, P Donnellan; A Tynan, A Shanagher, B Óg O’Dwyer; R Mounsey, E Killeen, K McCarthy. Subs: C Doughan for Tuohy (HT), G Ryan for McCarthy (48), M Ryan for Killeen (48), K Morrissey for O’Dwyer (59).

Ref – J Murphy (Limerick)

