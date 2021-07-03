Gearóid Hegarty – The making of a Hurler of the Year

Sometime after the embers of the 2019 season had been extinguished and the Limerick hurling management were conducting their review, Gearóid Hegarty had a few returns of serve of his own to deliver.

In each of the five championship games he had started that summer, he had been taken off. If he didn’t know otherwise he might have thought it was pre-programmed, such was its precise nature each time.

Somewhere between the 56th and 63rd minutes, his number would flash and he’d be summoned to the sideline, with invariably Shane Dowling heading in the other direction. On one occasion it was David Reidy. But whether they were 10 points clear or chasing a game, that seven or eight minutes at the beginning of the last quarter was his window for departure.

It’s a team game but a player is still entitled to know why. And if it can be rectified, how?

So with lead coach Paul Kinnerk and the team’s sports psychologist Caroline Currid at the other end of the conversations, Hegarty sought to address it.

“I said, ‘Look I put in way too much work and way too much effort and make too many sacrifices to be playing three-quarters of a game most of the time’. I might get one game every now and then which I might finish out,” he recalled.

“I went to them and asked how do I get from someone who plays 60 minutes or whatever to someone who finishes out games regularly.”

Constant feedback and the search for the smallest of gains has always been part of his armoury. He doesn’t lack confidence but he benefits from another set of eyes. And after 2019, he knew there was more in him to be mined.

“I’m a very reflective person, I’d always be reflecting on what I am doing well and trying to improve on what’s not being done well. As a schoolteacher I am always telling my students, especially my Leaving Cert students in the last number of months, ‘If you don’t know something ask a question. I can’t read your mind. If you are stuck on something pretending as if you know what you are doing, I can only assume that you know what you are doing. But if you put up your hand and say, ‘Look sir, I’m not so sure how to do this or how to do that’, then I can come down and give you a hand.’

“Then I started reflecting on my own self in terms of the Limerick set-up. I asked myself, ‘Was I asking the right questions’ because I certainly don’t have all the answers for obvious reasons. I hadn’t got the most out of myself on a personal level before last year, you could argue. There was more in me and I started asking questions as to how I could maximise my potential.

“Before that, you could figure it out yourself as you go along but you’d be a fool not to utilise the resources we have available.”

Ultimately, there was no one area he, or they, could pinpoint except the consistency he brought to his game. Kinnerk challenged him on how many times he was getting on the ball in specific parts of the game, nothing “groundbreaking, no reinvention of the wheel” as he said himself, just an honest appraisal of times in the game where it was clear that there was a dip.

“I might start off the championship with a great game and follow it up with a decent game followed by a poor game. Paul would always say to me, ‘You don’t need to be 10 out of 10 in every game but don’t go from a nine to a four to a seven’. Whereas if you can hit a seven or eight out of 10 every game, that’s more important.”

Conscious of where the dips may have been, Hegarty set about correction. And the results were quite spectacular. This time, there were no early withdrawals, he had finished every one of their five games out and had landed 20 points from wing-forward, on top of presenting himself as a physical force under puck-outs and in closing down opponents.

Any doubt about the destiny of the Hurler of the Year award was removed with a near-perfect performance in the All-Ireland final.

From where he was as a minor, two years with Limerick without making a breakthrough, to the individual and collective apex of the game, is quite the story.

Hegarty hasn’t so much been a young man in a hurry as one who has carefully measured his steps on the journey.

His initiation to inter-county with the Limerick footballers in 2015, under manager John Brudair who had been his club manager at St Patrick’s before that, is something he already credits as a key part of his development, recounting how he could barely bench press a weights bar, let along the three-quarters of his body mass that was the target at the time.

Brudair always saw a smart sportsman, but not one with the physique to match his frame. Aligning that has been the key to his improvement, he now feels.

“Improvement has come with him getting assured within his physique, now he can really maximise the use of it,” said Brudair. “He always had a great head for both games. When the two of them started to marry up and he got a little bit more confident in his hurling, he was always going to be on an upward trend.

“Carrying that frame around the place takes its toll and you will fatigue in games, especially at inter-county level.

“He was a very good athlete in those days, people might have presumed that he was slow but when it came to any of the running tests he’d be right up there at the top, even though he hadn’t fully developed.

“When I had him he was very green and wasn’t filled into his body but you could see there was a great understanding of how to play the game and you could see that he was a very smart player, it just needed time to develop,” said Brudair, recalling how Hegarty was instrumental in devising kick-out strategies for the Limerick footballers in the two years he was with them.

“Those first two years with the footballers probably gave him a good understanding of what real preparation was and has blossomed since.”

In early 2016, between commitments to the senior football team and to UL’s Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup efforts, he found himself submerged in a quagmire of games, famously featuring in seven in 20 days between the end of January and through February and then three (as a substitute, Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final and final and a football league game with Clare) on the same weekend at the end of February.

It may have shaped the ‘less is more’ approach that now underpins his career. The county footballers have long been left behind, though the lessons absorbed still stand.

“I remember as a footballer, you would nearly be burned out by the time you got to championship because you would have so much work done.

“It comes down to a trust element in yourself and in the management that they are going to get it right, trusting yourself that you had the work done and all you need to do to keep maintaining and keep improving bit by bit. Do what you are being asked to do rather than going off doing an extra gym session on a rest day.

“It’s good for me that I can now, at 26, keep doing that, have that focus on rest because I have so much work done over the last five, six years to get to where I am.”

It’s an approach that he, and Limerick, hope can reserve sufficient freshness for the weeks ahead.

For the first two months of this year, with a second All-Ireland title in three years secure, Hegarty retreated with his girlfriend and two dogs to Ballybunion, where his father Ger, Limerick’s centre-back when they lost the 1994 All-Ireland final to Offaly, has a house by the sea.

As a teacher (business and maths) in Desmond College in Newcastle West, he conducted his classes online and deliberately removed all traces of hurling from his daily routine.

“Two months completely resting the body but more importantly resting the mind,” he recalls. “When you get back into training you will get fit soon but if you are not fit mentally I always find you are nearly fighting a losing battle.

“It’s rare that you get to take two months off in this game but they forced us to take it off because we had so much work done from December 2019 all the way to December 2020, with that bit of a break in the middle. But they said, ‘Take six weeks off and don’t even think about hurling. Don’t do any structured training. If you want to do training for your own mental health by all means do but don’t do any structured training.’ There was no plans given. That was so refreshing because we are mad for road now.

“I had really struggled during the first lockdown. I talked about it before that the most important phone call I made was to Caroline after day three or day four into seven weeks. ‘What are you on about, you were told not to train,’ she said to me. ‘You don’t need to train, you have to trust Mikey Kiely (strength and conditioning coach) and Paul that they are giving you this break because they feel you need it’.

“It just comes back to the trust aspect.”