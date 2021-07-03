| 13°C Dublin

Gearóid Hegarty – The making of a Hurler of the Year

From boy to man, Limerick colossus Gearóid Hegarty has travelled an insightful journey and by looking for answers to questions at every turn, he has developed into one of the game’s best – and now he’s ready to hit the championship road again

Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty at the launch of the second series of Bord Gáis Energy's GAAGAABox, which features the most passionate hurling fans across the country filmed in their front-rooms as they experience the agony and ecstasy of following their counties' fortunes from home. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty at the launch of the second series of Bord Gáis Energy&rsquo;s GAAGAABox, which features the most passionate hurling fans across the country filmed in their front-rooms as they experience the agony and ecstasy of following their counties&rsquo; fortunes from home. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty at the launch of the second series of Bord Gáis Energy’s GAAGAABox, which features the most passionate hurling fans across the country filmed in their front-rooms as they experience the agony and ecstasy of following their counties’ fortunes from home. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty at the launch of the second series of Bord Gáis Energy’s GAAGAABox, which features the most passionate hurling fans across the country filmed in their front-rooms as they experience the agony and ecstasy of following their counties’ fortunes from home. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Colm Keys

Sometime after the embers of the 2019 season had been extinguished and the Limerick hurling management were conducting their review, Gearóid Hegarty had a few returns of serve of his own to deliver.

In each of the five championship games he had started that summer, he had been taken off. If he didn’t know otherwise he might have thought it was pre-programmed, such was its precise nature each time.

Somewhere between the 56th and 63rd minutes, his number would flash and he’d be summoned to the sideline, with invariably Shane Dowling heading in the other direction. On one occasion it was David Reidy. But whether they were 10 points clear or chasing a game, that seven or eight minutes at the beginning of the last quarter was his window for departure.

