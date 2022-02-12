Gearoid Hegarty sent off as Limerick fall to defeat against Galway

Limerick All Star Gearoid Hegarty was red carded at the Gaelic Grounds as the All-Ireland champions slumped to their second successive defeat in Division 1A of the Allianz League.

There is no suggestion of a crisis just yet. After all, Limerick only secured one point in their opening three league ties last season and went on to retain the All-Ireland in a canter. But it was their first home league defeat since Cork beat them here in February 2019.

Hegarty was dismissed just after the break following an ugly sideline melee and his sending off changed the course of the contest with Galway making the champions pay with seven unanswered points in the last ten minutes.

Man of the Match Fintan Burke scored four points – including two superbly struck sidelines. But it was the visitors’ grit and work rate which will have pleased new team boss Henry Shefflin most.

He is long enough around to realise that this win won’t count for much when the Leinster championship begins in two months’ time. But he will take the positives from it and move on.

Galway are the only team to have beaten Limerick twice in the last year, but they will be mindful that last May’s six-point victory over the Treaty County in Salthill was actually the highpoint of their season. Ultimately Limerick learned a lot more from that defeat than Galway did from the win.

Limerick boss John Kiely reacted to the surprise loss in Wexford Park by making five changes. All-Stars Sean Finn, Kyle Hayes and Darragh O’Donovan made their seasonal returns.

Another All-Star Seamus Flanagan was back on the edge of the square but two other All-Stars, Declan Hannon and Tom Morrissey – both of whom faced against Wexford – were on the bench.

Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch – who features for NUIG against GMIT in the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final on Wednesday – was the most notable absentee.

Galway boss Henry Sheffield rested NUIG’s Evan Niland - who scored 1-6 against Offaly in round 1 – John Fleming as well GMIT captain Cianan Fahy.

Shefflin and Kiely have come a long way since they first crossed swords on the field when Limerick beat Kilkenny in the 1998 All-Ireland intermediate final.

Games against Galway resonate with this bunch of Limerick players as it was their heroic second-half fight back in a league tie in the spring of 2018 which not just secured them promotion but set them on a journey which has seen them capture 11 trophies since.

Limerick lost midfielder William O’Donoghue after just six minutes but already they had 1-1 on the scoreboard courtesy of an Aaron Gillane goal after a long delivery from Kyle Hayes and a monster long-range point from Cathal O’Neill.

The exchanges were frantic as Limerick withdrew with half forward line and attempted to leave Daithi Burke isolated on Seamus Flanagan, but they failed to turn possession into scores hitting four wides.

At the other end Galway recovered from their woeful start and five unanswered points – two from frees – had them ahead by a point after 15 minutes.

Without looking particularly convincing, Limerick edged back in front only to be hauled back on each occasion and the highlight of the second quarter was a magnificent sideline cut from inside his own half by Fintan Burke.

Cathal O’Neill was the most productive Limerick man on view and by the 27th minute he had scored three points from play but try as they might, they couldn’t shake Galway whose application and spirit was excellent.

In contrast Limerick’s first touch and their customary snappy inter-change stick passing lacked its normal fluency. Still, courtesy of two late converted frees from Aaron Gillane they led 1-9 to 0-10 at the break.

Galway’s intensity levels increased after the break, and it wasn’t long before the contest exploded when an ugly row developed along the sideline on the stand side after Kyle Hayes had attempted to solo the sliothar along the line.

But after the linesman signalled the ball was out of play all hell broke loose with several players getting involved in an ugly melee. After order was restored Fergal Horgan dismissed Gearoid Hegarty though in truth, he could have sanctioned others.

Galway made judicious use of their extra man, outscoring the All-Ireland champions 6-3 during the next 15 minutes to twice take the lead. But at the business end of the game the visitors took control and although Limerick introduced team captain Declan Hannon, they were engulfed by a maroon and white tidal wave.

A point from substitute Tom Morrissey on the hour mark was Limerick’s last score whereas at the other end Conor Cooney, Fintan Burke and Joseph Cooney hit points from long range as the Tribesmen hit seven unanswered points to run out convincing winners. But the dismissal of Hegarty changed the course of the contest.

Scorers

Limerick: A Gillane 1-6 (5f), C O’Neill 0-4, S Flanagan 0-2, D Byrne 0-2 (2f), G Hegarty, R Connolly, T Morrissey, B Nash 0-1 each.

Galway: C Cooney 0-10 (8f), C Mannion, F Burke (2 sidelines) 0-4 each, J Cooney 0-3, R Glennon 0-2, J Hasting, C Whelan, T Monaghan, J Coen 0-1 each.

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, R English; D Byrnes, B Nash, K Hayes; B O’Grady, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, C O’Neill, D O’Donovan; A Gillane, S Flanagan, D Reidy. Subs: R Connolly for O’Donoghue (inj, 6), T Morrissey for O’Grady (ht), D Hannon for Connolly (48), G Mulcahy for Reidy (65), A English for Flanagan (66)

Galway: E Murphy; J Grealish; D Burke, J Fitzpatrick; P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke; J Cooney, R Glennon; T Monaghan, C Cooney, J Hastings; E Burke, C Whelan, C Mannion. Subs: G Lee for E Burke (48), D Morrissey for Fitzpatrick (55), David Burke for Grealish (58), C Fahy for Hastings (63), J Coen for Glennon (66).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).