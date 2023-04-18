Gearóid Hegarty says Limerick are ‘on edge’ for the championship despite ‘crazy talk’ of expectations

Limerick star cites Liverpool example as to how things could go wrong quickly for champs

Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty at the launch of Bord Gáis Energy’s ‘It’s Anyone’s Game’ campaign to promote inclusivity in hurling and celebrate extending its sponsorship of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship until 2025. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Gearóid Hegarty was still wiping the sleep from his eyes the other morning when he spotted the scrawl in the dust on the side of his car: ‘Up Cork.’

He smiled.

Being a Limerick hurler these days requires an ever-expanding skill-set. The ability to erect black-out blinds to expectation, a selective deafness.

Living in Dromcollogher, wedged to the Limerick/Cork border, has its benefits then.

In Limerick, the initial joy of tasting All-Ireland success has given way to a confident sense of expectancy. This is the way of things now. People are talking about five and six in a row.

“Yeah,” Hegarty confirms. “You hear that nonsense. That is crazy thinking. Sport, as we’ve seen in all types of sports over the years, sport changes very, very quickly.”

He cites the example of Liverpool FC, one he has followed closely out of personal interest.

“Look at the drop-off they’ve seen this year, like, it’s incredible, it’s mad. That’s the way sport is. You never know what can happen.”

Gary Keegan, who has since gone to great things as a performance coach with the Irish rugby team, worked with the Dublin footballers between 2015 and 2019.

​They won five All-Irelands in a row through those seasons, and by the time they got to ’19, with every conversation they had laced with talk of history, it was obvious simply ignoring it wasn’t an option any more.

“With Dublin, the five-in-a-row was never the elephant in the room,” he told the Sunday Times in 2020. “The elephant was the noise that was starting to infiltrate. ‘Is that a factor? Is that making us tighten up?’

“You can’t go to the oracle of five in a row and have a conversation with them because it had never been done before. So you’re running a little bit blind. You’re having to resolve this on the move. That requires an ability to be candid and it requires trust. But that was the power of that group.”

That’s the thing about hype. It’s intangible. You can’t see it. But its corrosive properties are proven.

Joe Canning lives in Limerick now. He knows better than most how being a lightning road for other people’s expectations can drain you.

Speaking yesterday at the same Bord Gáis event as Hegarty, he cited such loose talk as “probably their biggest danger”.

“Not the complacency in players, but the talk around them, the supporters and their families and stuff like that. I’m hearing they’re going to win six in a row, you know, that’s the talk around Limerick at the moment.”

And yet, it is the nicest problem any of the competing teams has this week. Everyone else must design a way to destabilise Limerick. Limerick only need to trust gravity and keep both feet on the ground.

In this year’s league, John Kiely used 37 players. They won the competition at their ease, with no player featuring in every game.

For those reasons, they are now understandably a shorter price for this year’s All-Ireland than any of their previous four.

“Going into championship, everybody got game-time,” Hegarty notes. “No one got flogged in terms of having to play every single game in the league because we had so much availability.

“Everybody is fit and healthy and looking forward to championship. The league final went well, to a point. There was lots to work on, so that’s an ideal position to be in.

“The management are probably delighted, won the league, everybody got game-time and loads to work on. It’s an ideal concoction.”

So as the Munster SHC hones stealthily into view, the conversation has changed from ‘Who will win the All-Ireland?’ to ‘Can anyone stop Limerick?’

“We won the league final, but you’ve two games in six days,” Hegarty points out, “if you’re not 100pc focused, 100pc focused, if you’re a small bit off, you know, that’s high-level sport for you.

“It’s crazy to see the drop-off in Liverpool this year. Going from almost winning everything, a kick of a ball from winning everything, won the two cups, beaten in the Champions League final, [being] beaten in the Premier League by a point, they were a kick of a ball from winning everything, going down as maybe the greatest team ever to an incredible drop-off.

“They mightn’t even finish in any European spots, so it’s insane. It’s mad what can happen from year to year. Taking nothing for granted. That’s crazy talk.”

On Sunday, Limerick meet Waterford in the first round of the Munster Championship. The need for a sharp focus is clear.

It would, as Canning and Hegarty noted yesterday, come as a complete surprise if Davy Fitzgerald didn’t try and pull a tactical rabbit out of the hat in Thurles on Sunday.

And Waterford themselves serve as a warning. “Look at what has gone on in the past… look at Waterford’s league last year and how they went in the championship,” Hegarty says.

“It doesn’t take a whole lot for you to be off. It doesn’t take a whole lot for you to get ahead of yourself after the league, going into the championship.

“We’re playing championship next weekend. You have two games in six days. It’s not unrealistic to say you mightn’t win either game. All of a sudden, you’re way behind the eight ball.

“We’ve two extremely tough games coming up. If you don’t get a result in either of those games, your year could be over pretty quick. So obviously, that would put you on edge.”