Gavin Weir leads the way as Wicklow cruise past Lory Meagher champions Louth

Nickey Rackard Cup: Wicklow 4-25, Louth 0-13

Wicklow hurler Gavin Weir. Photo: Sportsfile

A blistering six points in the opening six minutes was the start Wicklow never relinquished as they overpower Louth by 24 points at Echelon Park in Aughrim in the opening game of the Nickey Rackard Cup