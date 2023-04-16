| 19.1°C Dublin

Close

Gavin Weir leads the way as Wicklow cruise past facile Lory Meagher champions Louth

Nickey Rackard Cup: Wicklow 4-25 Louth 0-13

Wicklow hurler Gavin Weir. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Wicklow hurler Gavin Weir. Photo: Sportsfile

Wicklow hurler Gavin Weir. Photo: Sportsfile

Wicklow hurler Gavin Weir. Photo: Sportsfile

A blistering six points in the opening six minutes was the start Wicklow never relinquished as they overpower Louth by 24 points at Echelon Park in Aughrim in the opening game of the Nickey Rackard Cup

The home side Wicklow, were relegated from the Christy Ring Cup last season and they highlighted the gulf in that dazzling spell against promoted Louth, who were the winners of Lory Meagher Cup in Croke Park in 2022.

Most Watched

Privacy