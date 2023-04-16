Gavin Weir leads the way as Wicklow cruise past facile Lory Meagher champions Louth

A blistering six points in the opening six minutes was the start Wicklow never relinquished as they overpower Louth by 24 points at Echelon Park in Aughrim in the opening game of the Nickey Rackard Cup

The home side Wicklow, were relegated from the Christy Ring Cup last season and they highlighted the gulf in that dazzling spell against promoted Louth, who were the winners of Lory Meagher Cup in Croke Park in 2022.

Corner forward Gavin Weir led the one way traffic however it was briefly subsided when Wee county wing forward Sean Kerrisk smacked over Louth’s opening score.

Yet in the next attack Andy O’Brien drove right through Paul McCormack’s side's defence to bury the opening goal. Darren Geoghegan gainly struck long range free’s to try and get the visitors going.

Wicklow captain John Henderson was given a straight red card just before half time but Louth’s resultant free was batted away and they trailed 1-12 to 0-4 at half time.

The extra man for the entire second half proved of little significance. Geoghegan ate into the deficit upon the resumption but Weir slowly but surely cancelled those rare scores out.

Having pointed twice in the opening ten minutes of the second half Liam Maloney all but sealed the game for the Garden County with a rather fortunate major. Maloney’s long raking drive dipped under Dan O’Neill’s crossbar.

It got worse for the travelling party when replacement Christy Moorehouse came in and landed 1-2 and Luke Evans also found the net for the rampant hosts. Wicklow look to be aiming at a swift return upwards after this one sided showing.

SCORERS— Wicklow: G Weir 0-9 (4f), A O’Brien 1-4, L Maloney and L Evans 1-3 each, C Moorehouse 1-2(1f), M Lee 0-2, D Masterson and J Doyle 0-1 each. Louth: D Geoghegan 0-8 (7f) S Conneely and S Kerrisk 0-2 each, M Gahan 0-1.

WICKLOW: C McNally 7; B Kearney 6, T Collins 7, M O’Brien 7; P Doran 7, J Henderson 4, S O’Dowd 7; L Maloney 8, D Masterson 7; E McCormack 6, J Doyle 6, D Maloney 8; G Weir 9, L Evans 8, A O’Brien 9. Subs: A Kavanagh 7 for McCormack (ht), M Lee 6 for Doyle (39), C Moorehouse 7 for O'Brien (46), E Byrne 6 for Weir (58) D Byrne 6 for Kearney (58).

LOUTH: D O’Neill 5; A Plunkett 5, C Quigley 6, D Morgan 6; C Shaw 6, L Molloy 6, S Stafford 5; P Fortune 6, D Geoghegan 7; J McDonnell 6, S Conneely 7, S Kerrisk 7; A Mackin 6, C Murphy 6, R Walsh 6. Subs: R Mulholland for Stafford (25), A McGuinness Smith 6 for Morgan (56), P Fallon 6 for Mackin (56) M Gahan 7 for Walsh (59)

REF: C Mooney (Dublin)