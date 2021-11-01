Gary Keegan returns to Cork hurling setup as Kieran Kingston makes sweeping changes to backroom team

Gary Keegan is to return to the Cork hurling team as its high performance coach.

Keegan previously filled the role when current manager Kieran Kingston was in charge between 2016 and 2017.

Keegan's return is one of a number of sweeping changes that have been made to the backroom team of the All-Ireland finalists ahead of 2022.

Ger Cunningham and Christy O'Connor, who have been coaches for the last two seasons under Kingston, have stepped away and will be replaced by Pat Mulcahy, the former defender who won All-Ireland titles in 2004 and 2005 and has been Fitzgibbon Cup coach to Cork IT, and Noel Furlong, manager of last season's minor team which won the All-Ireland title for the first time in 20 years.

Sports psychologist Cathal Sheridan has also stepped away while strength and conditioning coach Mark Brady is being replaced by Stephen Casey.

Keegan has a decorated record and is considered the architect of Irish amateur boxing's high performance programme that has yielded medals at three of the last four Olympic Games.

He has had involvement with Jim Gavin's Dublin football team and the Tipperary hurlers when they won the All-Ireland title in 2019.

He is also working with the Irish rugby team and will continue that involvement.