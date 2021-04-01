| 6.8°C Dublin

Game Changers - What do the numbers on players’ backs mean in modern-day hurling? 

Jamesie O’Connor and Paul Murphy dissect the tactical developments across the field that have taken the small-ball code down a more precise path

Daithí Burke of Galway during the Leinster SHC final between Kilkenny and Galway at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Jamesie O'Connor

Michael Verney

Hurling has radically changed since the turn of the millennium, with the game scarcely recognisable compared to the ‘grip it and whip it’ approach of years gone by.

Every position has been revolutionised by modern coaching and tactical advancements, with the job specification being altered to place new demands on each role.

The number on your back used to signify distinct responsibilities, but what do those numbers mean today and what are the skills possessed by the best players in each position?

