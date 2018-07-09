Galway and their star Joe Canning could face action over the use of a branded towel in yesterday's Leinster SHC final replay in Thurles.

Galway's Joe Canning could face action over use of 'Red Bull' towel in Kilkenny victory

A towel which included the 'Red Bull' logo was used by Canning to dry his hurley of seat prior to a set pieces on a number of occasions during the victory over the Kilkenny..

Joe Canning of Galway wipes his hurley stick with a towel before taking a sideline cut during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Replay match between Kilkenny and Galway at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Co Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Canning is a brand ambassador for the energy drinks company.

The GAA’s Rule 1.18 (g) states that the only sponsorships permitted to be displayed on match-day are those carried on a team’s jerseys and training gear, which in Galway’s case are Supermacs and Papa Johns, as well as kit manufacturers O’Neills.

The penalty for breach of the rule is 'disqualification and/or loss of expenses' for a team and 'suspension of not less than 24 weeks or to expulsion' for individuals.

The rule was introduced on 2004 after incidents of 'ambush marketing' in 2003 when Cork and Wexford hurlers used hurleys featuring the logo of a bookmaker in their All-Ireland semi-final.

Joe Canning of Galway wipes his hands and arms with a towel before taking a sideline cut during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Replay match between Kilkenny and Galway at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Co Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are within their rights to investigate.

Online Editors