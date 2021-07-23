Galway’s hurling qualifier against Waterford not at risk despite Covid case in Tribe camp

A confirmed Covid case in the Galway hurling camp will not threaten their All-Ireland hurling qualifier with Waterford in Thurles tomorrow.

It’s understood that the case is isolated and that no close contacts within the squad have been identified.

Inter-county squads have had to be vigilant with the surge in Delta cases. Only last weekend three Dublin hurlers, deemed as close contacts, had to withdraw from the Leinster final.

An Armagh player had to stand down from their Ulster football semi-final with Monaghan while the previous week a number of Mayo footballers also missed out on their Connacht semi-final because they were positive or deemed close contacts.