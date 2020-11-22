Galway's glass half full ahead of Treaty clash

With a performance that didn't entirely absolve the sins of the Leinster final, Galway ended Tipperary's reign as All-Ireland champions at the Gaelic Grounds yesterday.

The winners were helped by having an extra man for the final 20 minutes, after Cathal Barrett's red card, and will know a serious improvement is needed to defeat Limerick in next Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final.

Referee Johnny Murphy sends off Tipperary's Cathal Barrett. Photo: Sportsfile

Referee Johnny Murphy sends off Tipperary's Cathal Barrett. Photo: Sportsfile

For now, though, you can look at that glass both ways. Galway will eye the one half full, as they must, without being deluded enough to ignore their shortcomings. They got through, just, after Tipp led for a good portion of the game. The almost unreasonable reliance on Joe Canning remains - he filled his boots with 0-14 and had a hand in a number of other scores - but Cathal Mannion provided 1-3 and his brother Pádraic settled into the match after half time and made a telling contribution.

Tipp roused themselves in the wake of losing to Limerick with a cathartic win over Cork and at times they brought a fluency to the play which Galway struggled to match. They led by six points shortly after half-time and in the first half Noel McGrath was at his sublime best with four points from play while setting up another for Jason Forde with a popped pass. Yet, after the interval McGrath faded and failed to last the full match.

His brother John didn't start, and John O'Dwyer wasn't included in the match-day squad. But Tipp, boosted by a fourth-minute Seamus Callanan goal, had ginger in their step when leading at half-time (2-13 to 2-9), after a first half that swayed like a cornfield in the wind, both sides having their moments.

Tipperary's Séamus Callanan celebrates after scoring his side's first goal. Photo: Sportsfile

Tipperary's Séamus Callanan celebrates after scoring his side's first goal. Photo: Sportsfile

Approaching the interval Galway were hit for 1-4 without reply, with a goal from Patrick 'Bonner' Maher, and the four point interval deficit soon moved to half a dozen on the restart.

Yet all those blows Galway absorbed and found a response to. In the first half David Burke, recalled to the team after an impressive showing off the bench against Kilkenny, dropped deep and offered added defensive cover but Tipp still hit them for two goals. It makes sense to plant a player of Burke's intelligence and ball delivery potential in deep play-making roles, although the question of how much the Galway attack is functioning to full effect as a result remains moot.

Brian Concannon got his second goal of the championship in the 19th minute, set up by Conor Whelan, following a first Galway goal by Mannion nine minutes earlier. In the second half, substitutions helped spark Galway when it was most needed. Adrian Tuohey was lively and game and teed up the critical third goal in the 66th minute that finally managed to see them overtake their rivals on the scoreboard.

Galway's Brian Concannon gets past Tipperary's Cathal Barrett. Photo: Sportsfile

Galway's Brian Concannon gets past Tipperary's Cathal Barrett. Photo: Sportsfile

Referee Johnny Murphy, though fond of the whistle, deserves applause for ignoring a foul on Canning to allow play run on. Aidan Harte came on the end of the move and finished from a good distance with a low shot past Brian Hogan.

Just before Harte's goal, Tipp pointed twice, through sub Willie Connors and Ronan Maher, to reopen a lead after Galway drew level for the first time in half an hour. But on heavy November ground the extra man is bound to tell.

Tipp never relinquished the fight. At the end Brian Hogan came up to go for goal from a 20m free, his effort deflected over the bar, and in the final seconds Daithí Burke had to make a crucial catch, before being fouled, which ended Tipp's last hopes of rescuing the game with a last ditch goal.

"We just came up a little bit short unfortunately," said their manager Liam Sheedy. "Tight margins. We fought like champions. That is all I can ask."

Tipperary's Ronan Maher gathers possession ahead of Galway's Conor Whelan. Photo: Sportsfile

Tipperary's Ronan Maher gathers possession ahead of Galway's Conor Whelan. Photo: Sportsfile

On a day that marked the centenary of Bloody Sunday and the murder of one of their countymen, they certainly did not want for courage. The fresh legs of Jason Flynn and Sean Loftus gave Galway crucial impetus in the later stages, both scoring points and fellow sub Evan Niland also helped to relieve some of the Tipp pressure with one key intervention.

Tipp now face a possible period of rebuilding in the new year, with some of their players on the wrong side of 30 and hurlers from recent under 20 and under 21 All-Ireland winning teams pressing their claims. It will be interesting to see if Sheedy decides to remain in place. The quest to win a second consecutive All-Ireland, last achieved in the 1960s, carries on for a few more seasons at least.

"We are delighted to have a crack next week," said Shane O'Neill, a stone's throw from his home club. But he knows they will need serious improvement to topple his native county.

Scorers - Galway: J Canning 0-14 (12f, 1 s/l), C Mannion 1-3, B Concannon, A Harte 1-0, J Coen, C Cooney, J Cooney, C Whelan, J Flynn, S Loftus 0-1 each. Tipperary: J Forde 0-6 (5f); N McGrath 0-4; S Callanan 1-2 (f), Patrick Maher 1-0, A Flynn, M Breen, D McCormack 0-2, N O'Meara, R Maher (f), B Hogan (f), B Heffernan, J Morris, W Connors 0-1 each.

Galway: E Murphy; A Harte, Daithí Burke, S Cooney; F Burke, G McInerney, J Cooney; P Mannion, J Coen; J Canning, C Mannion, David Burke; C Whelan C Cooney, B Concannon. Subs: J Flynn for David Burke & A Tuohey for Coen (h-t); E Niland for C Cooney & S Loftus for F Burke (58); D Morrissey for S Cooney (71).

Tipperary: B Hogan; C Barrett, B Maher, R Maher; Padraic Maher, N O'Meara, B Heffernan; A Flynn, M Breen; D McCormack, N McGrath, Patrick Maher; J Forde, S Callanan, J Morris. Subs: W Connors for Patrick Maher (50); J McGrath for N McGrath (53); P Cadell for O'Meara (59); P Flynn for Forde (65); M Kehoe for McCormack (72).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).

Sunday Indo Sport