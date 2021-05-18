Galway’s big guns out in force to blast Kiely ‘simulation’ claims

Leading figures in Galway hurling have hit back at John Kiely’s claims that their players engaged in diving during Sunday’s victory over Limerick.

Legendary Galway manager Cyril Farrell and Galway County Board chairman Pat Kearney both rejected Kiely’s “simulation” jibe.

Treaty boss John Kiely vented his fury over what he saw as “some clear examples of simulation” when the All-Ireland champions were soundly beaten by six points in Pearse Stadium, but Farrell believes that his comments are wide of the mark.

The All-Ireland-winning manager questioned Kiely’s controversial remarks and feels other counties will take heart in knowing that hurling’s standard bearers are not unbeatable.

“I didn’t see anything, I don’t think players are diving. The diving thing might come in if you were getting a penalty inside but there was none of that. I didn’t see any simulation, that’s not in the GAA and Galway wouldn’t take that too kindly,” Farrell told the Irish Independent.

And Galway GAA chief Kearney was another to hit back at Kiely, insisting there was no evidence of diving or trying to win frees.

“It’s not the way our teams play the game,” said Kearney after Galway ended Limerick’s 14-match unbeaten run in a game where they were awarded 22 frees to 14 for their rivals.

“We go out and play under the same rules as every other team. Some days you get more frees than the other team, other days they get more of them. It’s just the nature of the game. Sometimes you feel you should get more but you just get on with it.

“We would have some reservations about the new advantage rule but you just need to get on with it. And as for trying to win soft frees, that’s not the way we go about things and that’s all that needs to be said on the matter.

“I often wonder when I hear these things from managers if they are trying to deflect attention from something else.”

Kearney said that an incident at the end of the game in which a Galway player allegedly suffered a punch to the head will be left to the match officials and the GAA authorities to deal with.

Read More

“There was an incident at the end of the game. There was no action taken by the referee in it and it’s now a matter for the national CCC to deal with and we will leave it to the powers that be to sort it out.

“But I did see that incident happening and we didn’t make any fuss about it, nor did our management at the time. These things happen in games and they shouldn’t happen.”

Farrell, meanwhile, said the players and Galway management “won’t take kindly” to any suggestions that they were involved in “embarrassing” instances of diving.

“Galway are a fairly physical team too and they live on the edge as well, they’re all hardy boys. The feeling in Galway was last year they were bullied a bit against Limerick and that Limerick walked on top of them so that wasn’t going to happen again.

“They weren’t going to back off, they might be carried off or sent off but they weren’t going to back off. I was surprised by his comments and if that was Professor (Brian) Cody, he’d say nothing and he’d use it the next Tuesday night in training for motivation.

“John Kiely will try to work it to their benefit but other teams will see that when their cage is rattled they may not be as unbeatable as people think, even if they are a very good side and still the team to beat.”

Farrell expects tensions to boil over once again when Galway, managed by Kiely’s former Limerick colleague Shane O’Neill, rub shoulders with the Treaty again.

“There’s a rivalry brewing. There would be the feeling in Galway that the tackle that Gearóid Hegarty made on Joe Canning in last year’s semi-final, he came in from behind to hook and hit him on the back and the Galway lads didn’t even say boo,” Farrell said.

“That wasn’t happening the other day and lads were ready to pile in and there was a bit of tension, and it’ll build up for the next time. The next time they meet it’ll be in a championship game and there’ll be skin and hair in that and it’ll be a great game.”