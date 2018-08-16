Galway v Limerick countdown: Tribesmen hit with fresh injury worry ahead of All Ireland final

Gearóid McInerney is winning the battle to be ready for Sunday's All-Ireland final but now Galway have worries over John Hanbury.

The corner-back is receiving treatment for an ankle injury, sustained in the replay against Clare last Sunday week.

He was replaced by Seán Loftus at the three-quarter stage and while the official word is upbeat, there are concerns in the camp over whether he will be 100pc fit.

And with Galway's No 4 charged with marking Aaron Gillane, one of Limerick's best finishers, anything less than 100pc fitness could leave Galway dangerously exposed.

As well as being deadly accurate from frees, 21-year-old Gillane has scored 1-16 from play in this year's championship, including 0-6 against Cork in the semi-final.

If Hanbury is unable to play, Loftus (20) will probably get a starting call-up.

McInerney, who missed the replay with Clare with a calf injury, is back training and will be given every chance to prove his fitness.

If he comes through, Joseph Cooney, who switched from wing-forward to wing-back for the replay with Clare, will return to attack, with Niall Burke most likely to lose out.

