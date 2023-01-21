Galway take their points to put Antrim to the Sword in Walsh Cup

Galway put Antrim to the sword at Darver in the final round of group games in the Walsh Cup.

The Tribesmen had 13 different scorers to Antrim's 10, but like the defeat to Westmeath last week, a high wides tally was a disappointment for Darren Gleeson's side.

Jason Flynn opened the scoring for Galway and they doubled the lead before Niall McKenna hit the first of his and Antrim's three early points, but already the wides were staking up as five shots had gone past the posts before he tied the game at 0-3.

Galway upped it a gear and the scores began to flow with a fine spread across the board. Liam Collins was prominent with five in the opening period, while Jarlath Mannion hit three.

Seamus McAuley's point on 13 minutes was the last Antrim score before Galway hit 1-5 without response, the goal coming on 16 minutes as Flynn burst clear and zipped a pass into Mannion who shimmied and buried past Tiernan Smyth.

The Saffrons were 11 adrift late in the half before a good finish with two McManus points from frees and a goal from Rian McMullan, who whipped home after initially being hooked to narrow the gap at the break with Galway 1-15 to 1-9 ahead.

Collins picked up where he left off with his sixth point just after the break while Seán O'Hanlon ensured all six starting forwards were on the board with the first of his four second-half points.

Galway hit five on the spin after the break before Antrim grabbed a lifeline as Eoin O'Neill intercepted a stray puc-out and drilled to the bottom left corner of the net.,

But the Tribesmen just motored on with the scores flowing, Ronan Glennon pointing.

Antrim matched Galway score-for-score in the final quarter with substitutes Paul Boyle, Conor Johnston and Gerard Walsh all registering, but the Galway bench was just as effective with Tom Monaghan, Cianan Fahy and Declan MacLoughlin all getting on the board as they made it three wins from three in Group One ahead of the final, but while Antrim lost all three, there was still plenty to take out of their campaign.

ANTRIM: T Smyth; D McMullan, P Burke, N O'Connor; C McKernan, E Campbell, S Walsh; D McKernan, J Maskey (0-1); M Bradley (0-1), S McAuley (0-1), N McKenna (0-4); E O'Neill (1-0), N McManus (0-4, 3f), R McMullan (1-0)

Subs: G Walsh (0-1) for C McKernan (46), E McAlonan (0-1) for D McKernan (46), C Johnston (0-1) for R McMullan (46), S Rooney for S Walsh (46), P Boyle (0-1) for J Maskey (46), E Og McGarry for N McKenna (56), A Bradley for S McAuley (60), E Trainor for D McMullan (65), C McGarry for E O'Neill (65)

GALWAY: M Fahy; O Salmon, J Fitzpatrick, D Morrissey; S Ryan, Joseph Cooney, J Canning; R Glennon, G Lee; S O'Hanlon, J Flynn, K Hanney; M Kennedy, J Mannion, L Collins.

Subs: J Grealish for J Canning (HT), D MacLoughlin (0-2) for J Mannion (46), K Cooney for L Collins (49), C Fahy (0-1) for K Hanney (53), E Murphy for M Fahy (55), John Cooney for M Kennedy (59), T Monaghan (0-1) for Joseph Cooney (60), S Linnane for D Morrissey (65)

REFEREE: Eamonn Furlong (Wexford)