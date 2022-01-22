Galway sign off Walsh Cup campaign with win over Antrim

Galway signed off Walsh Cup duty with a Group A win over Antrim at Darver

Manager Henry Shefflin relied on some of the more experienced squad members to get the better of the plucky Ulster side.

Daithi Burke expertly marshaled the defence for the first time this year, Joe Cooney excelled at midfield while Conor Whelan’s first foray this season resulted in the pass that set John Fleming up for the early second half goal.

Despite Micheal Bradley responding for Darren Gleeson’s side with a goal in the next attack, the Saffrons couldn’t sustain their efforts. Both sides emptied their benches at will and Galway’s replacements proved more potent.

Greg Thomas and Jack Hastings landed a brace a piece in accurate cameo’s that will certainly make the pair push for a starting place in the national league opener versus Offaly at Pearse Park in a fortnight's time.

Antrim with the shorter journey time to the Louth GAA Centre of Excellence started the game brighter side, but they would rue the glut of missed goal chances in the first quarter. Neil McManus had to be content with an early point and James McNaughton with the first of his four points, in an impressive showing.

Goalscorer Fleming had an excellent game throughout. The NUIG man’s first three points in the second were the difference between the two sides at the turn, 0-13 to 0-10 in the Tribesmen’s favour.

After the goals went in, Tom Monaghan tallied up with three points and his last score ignited a five unanswered scoring run that would push Galway beyond Antrim.

With the Galway subs finding their target, it was another experienced head, Cathal Mannion, that ended the scoring run.

Antrim replacement Ciaran Johnston clipped over a late point but attentions had already turned to the league for both sides.

Scorers – Galway: J Fleming 1-3, C Mannion 0-6 (3f, 265’), T Monaghan 0-3, J Cooney, J Hastings and G Thomas 0-2 each M Gill, D Kilcommins, N Burke, G Lee, C Caulfield 0-1 each. Antrim: J McNaughton 0-4 (3f), M Bradley 1-1, P Burke, K Molloy, N McManus (65) and S Elliott 0-2 each, C Clarke (f), C Bohill E O’Neill and C Johnston 0-1 each.

Galway: E Murphy; D Cronin, D Burke, J Grealish; T Killeen, P Mannion, M Gill; J Cooney, C Caulfield; C Mannion, N Burke, T Monaghan; C Whelan, J Fleming, G Lee. Subs: J Coen for Caulfield (49), J Hastings for N Burke (50), G Thomas for Fleming (52), S Ryan for Gill (60), C Killeen for C Mannion (65), D Nevin for T Killeen (68), John Cooney for Lee (68), S Loftus for Joe Cooney (70), D Kilcommins for Monaghan (70).

Antrim: R Elliott; D Kearney, G Walsh, A Crawford; P Burke, E Campbell, J Maskey; D McKernan K Molloy; N McManus, E O’Neill, M Bradley; S Elliott, C McCann, J McNaughton. Subs: N O’Connor for Kearney (33), C Johnston for McCann (47), C Clarke for O’Neill (50), C Cunning for McNaughton (50), C Bohill for McKernan (57), S Walsh for Bradley (63), S Rooney for Crawford (63), D Murphy for S Elliot (63), R McCambridge for McManus (66).

Referee: K Brady (Louth).