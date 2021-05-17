Galway show why Limerick’s greatest strength is also their greatest weakness

Limerick fought the law in Pearse Stadium and the law won. Their first defeat in almost two years shows what can happen when a team which plays close to the edge goes a step too far and topples over it.

It also raised the possibility that the All-Ireland champions’ greatest strength might become their Achilles heel. The intense physicality which enabled Limerick to roll over all opposition last year occasionally requires refs to adopt a somewhat indulgent attitude. But James Owens wasn’t in a laissez-faire mood yesterday and the result was a free count which massively favoured the home team.

A superb sharpshooting performance from Evan Niland and one massive late Joe Canning effort enabled Galway to turn 15 of those frees into points. It’s almost impossible to concede that amount of scores from frees and defeat top-quality opposition. John Kiely’s frustration at the frequency with which the Wexford official penalised his players was obvious. Yet this wasn’t a controversial performance from Owens. Few of the frees were disputable but many were avoidable.

A silly foul on an outnumbered Conor Whelan in the 51st minute was a prime example while a careless pull by Gearóid Hegarty ten minutes later summed up the way Limerick’s normal controlled aggression had degenerated into indiscipline. An overcarrying offence by corner-back Aaron Costello two minutes from time illustrated their untypical carelessness on the day. Niland punished all three offences.

Successful teams normally get away with much more than lesser lights. It was a constant complaint during Kilkenny’s great era that their defence was allowed greater latitude than anyone else’s.

Brian Cody’s keenness to praise referees who let the game flow perhaps had less to do with aesthetic convictions than with a belief that this kind of officiating suited Kilkenny down to the ground.

Limerick are the subject of similar whisperings. But the strokes which laid opponents low last year were generally excused as merely the result of big physical guys playing the game at full stretch. “Nothing malicious in that,” almost became a catchphrase.

The All-Ireland champions aren’t a dirty team but you can understand opponents feeling aggrieved about their uncompromising attitude.

Limerick are big lads. When they hit you, it really hurts. There was a definite needle about yesterday’s game which may have resulted from Galway’s determination not to be physically bullied like they were in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

The referee wasn’t the only one who stood up to Limerick in Salthill. One of the recurrent images of the match involved a Galway player getting in the face of a bigger opponent.

It happened when a clash between Johnny Coen and Kyle Hayes earned both yellow cards midway through the second half. Niland and corner-forward Ja Mannion, neither of whom are giants, also showed their combative streaks.

It was clear Galway badly wanted to win this one. Last year they were the only team to come close to Limerick and on yesterday’s evidence they remain the biggest threat to the champions.

Fine performances from Cathal Mannion and Conor Whelan were neatly encapsulated when the former set up the latter for a good point in the 55th minute. Three minutes later, Mannion struck perhaps the score of the game, a towering point under pressure from the left sideline. He’d been set up by Canning who looked extremely sharp in a 20-minute cameo which saw him fill an unaccustomed midfield role. At the back, rugged displays from Pádraic Mannion and Jack Fitzpatrick set the tone.

That Limerick only brought Aaron Gillane on after half-time, limited Tom Morrissey to seven minutes at the end and omitted Seán Finn altogether perhaps showed they weren’t taking the game quite as seriously as Galway.

Having won two league titles in a row they may not feel the need for another.

More worrying than the result for Kiely is the possibility that referees in general could clamp down on his team this term. The opening stages of the league suggest a new fussiness which won’t suit Limerick at all.

The lack of an inside goal threat might also become a concern. When Limerick were raining over points from all angles last year, it scarcely seemed to matter that they’d raised the green flag in only one of their five games.

Yet this is probably unsustainable if they’re to add to their haul of All-Irelands. Seamus Flanagan took his goal very well but Limerick never looked likely to score a second. The day may come when they’ll need goals.

Undefeated for 14 games and absolutely unassailable last year, Limerick will spend this week in territory they haven’t encountered for a while. How they react against Waterford next Sunday will be interesting. The way that match is refereed might be even more so.

Could there be a target on the champions’ back? Are we entering hurling’s Zero Tolerance age? Or will things settle back to normal before the championship starts?

The answers to those questions may decide Limerick’s fate.

In last year’s championship they conceded an average of nine points per game from frees. Had they conceded 15 in either the Munster final or the All-Ireland semi, they’d have lost both matches.

Limerick’s opening championship game pits them against an elusive, direct-running, goal-hungry and exciting young Cork side who’d have no chance in a physical battle against Kiely’s side. But the Rebels would relish the kind of protection afforded to the Galway forwards yesterday.

If referees really are changing their mind about the champions, the Limerick leopard may need to change his spots.

It’s a tall order at this stage.