Galway set for more chaos as managerial saga drags on

The race to become the next Galway hurling manager could yet take a interesting twist with growing speculation that Francis Forde and Noel Larkin are reluctant to take the post.

With Tony Ward pulling out of the contest for the Tribe hot-seat, Forde and Larkin are the only remaining candidates with many predicting that the pair will work in tandem having served together under Micheál Donoghue for the last four years.

That is understood to be wide of the mark, however, with the pair loyal to Donoghue having helped Galway reach the promised land in 2017 when they took All-Ireland SHC honours following a 29-year wait.

Much to the dismay of the Galway squad and their supporters, Donoghue resigned from his post in August having already committed for another two seasons before this year's early exit from the Leinster SHC.

A breakdown in communication with Galway chiefs is understood to be central to his departure but there are several questions remaining as to the precise reasons for his shock exit.

Should Forde and Larkin remove their services later this week, it would throw Galway GAA into further chaos with a Donoghue return not to be discounted if changes were to take place at board level later this year.

It's been a tumultuous period for the Tribesmen in the wake of a statement from their main sponsor Supermac's last week which raised questions over the spending of their funds.

The county is also on the lookout for a senior football manager with interviews taking place last night to succeed Kevin Walsh in the role.

Galway legend Pádraic Joyce is the firm favourite to take charge but former Tipperary, Limerick and Laois manager Liam Kearns is also in the mix along with the county's junior manager Matt Duggan.

