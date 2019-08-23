Galway senior hurling squad due to meet tonight to discuss departure of manager Micheál Donoghue

The Galway senior hurling squad are due to meet tonight to decide on their next course of action following the resignation of manager Micheál Donoghue.

Donoghue stepped down last Tuesday after four seasons in charge, having taken over from Anthony Cunningham in 2015 after Cunningham had been ousted by the players.

He won an All-Ireland title with them in 2017 and came close in 2016 and 2018, losing to the eventual champions by a point each time, Tipperary in the 2016 semi-final and Limerick in 2018.

According to the Tuam Herald, a source close to the squad told the newspaper that the Galway senior hurling management felt that the county board were "unwilling to support the professional standards set by management" due to financial constraints.

The Tuam Herald also reported that the relationship between Donoghue and a member of the county board executive has become strained and this was another factor in the manager's decision to walk away.

Several Tribes players are said to be extremely unhappy with Donoghue's departure and are said to be "unwilling to let this (issue) go and will go all the way if necessary".

At tonight's meeting, discussions will be held on the best course of action to take.

Donoghue guided Galway to a first Liam MacCarthy Cup in 29 years in 2017 and was thought to have agreed to remain in charge of the county’s hurlers in 2020 after accepting a two-year deal in the spring of this year.

