Galway recover from early setbacks to see off Wexford in Leinster SHC

Wexford hopes of a first win over Galway in the championship since 1996 faded after a bright start which produced two goals in the opening four minutes in the Leinster round robin at Pearse Stadium.

In a fiftful match that never hit top gear, Evan Niland showed a consistency gravely lacking in many of the performances with 0-13. While Galway have loads to improve on, Henry Shefflin will be pleased to have made a winning start with a trip to Nowlan Park next Sunday.

Niland’s sweet striking and keen eye repeatedly punished Wexford, with seven of his 13 points coming from play.

On a day when Galway rarely threatened the Wexford goal, manned by debutante James Lawlor, that proficiency was welcome. Galway recovered from their poor start to draw level at half time having faced the breeze, and pulled clear after the interval.

But poor finishing and shot selection - ten wides in the second half and 14 in all - kept Wexford in the game.

Ten minutes into the second half Wexford, trailing by five points and struggling, were given a lifeline when Galway captain Daithi Burke committed a needless foul on Liam Og McGovern, one of Wexford’s better players.

But Conor McDonald’s shot was tame and easily saved by Eanna Murphy. Galway counter-attacked and Brian Concannon pointed, quickly followed by scores from Conor Cooney and Niland. Wexford, with the chance of moving to within two points of Galway, found themselves trailing by eight.

They weren’t helped by the late withdrawals of injury troubled captain Lee Chin and Damien Reck, although Matthew O’Hanlon was passed fit to play.

The match came too soon for the injured Niall Murphy and Ian Carthy after Wexford’s underwhelming league campaign, just one win from five matches. It was launched in early February when Galway won by eight points in Wexford Park.

Wexford were more ready this time and playing and they scored two goals before Galway knew what hit them.

They’d hoped to find the form which makes them electric on their best days and the start was a dream, with McGovern setting up the first for McDonald, his marker Gearoid McInerney on the floor when the ball dropped for McDonald’s decisive flick with less than two minutes played.

Galway had started promisingly, a great catch by captain Burke from a Wexford clearance leading to a dashing run from fellow defender TJ Brennan before he lofted a point with 44 seconds on the clock.

But McDonald’s goal stirred Wexford and they doubled their total inside four minutes, McGovern finishing to the net after taking a pass from Rory O’Connor when his crunching challenge on Jack Grealish saw the ball turned over.

Galway found it difficult to achieve any satisfactory fluency, raids on the Wexford goal stubbornly resisted by a visiting backline aggressive in the challenge and with Diarmuid O’Keeffe dropping back as extra cover.

Galway couldn’t find a goal chance, their best options running from deep to create gaps such as Kevin Cooney’s point in the 14th minute, after he made 40m of ground and for a while might have considered a goal attempt.

Ronan Glennon hurled well in the middle of the field, but many Galway hurlers weren’t at the right pitch, Wexford looking more structured. Midway through the half three points unanswered from O’Connor frees (2) and Cathal Dunbar moved them 2-4 to 0-6 in front.

From there, 26 minutes in, Galway outscored them 0-5 to 0-1 up to the interval, the last puck an equalising score from Conor Cooney who had been quiet up to then, their best forwards being Niland and the hard-working Concannon.

Lawlor, from county champions Ferns St Aidan’s, replaced regular custodian Mark Fanning who had served for the last six years and was rarely tested. As the teams went off at the interval, level at 2-5 to 0-11, some heated words were exchanged and before the resumption referee Sean Stack booked Wexford manager Darragh Egan.

But there was little Wexford fire for the remainder and their attack offered little threat, with Grealish outstanding for Galway. They turn their attentions to the visit of Antrim next Saturday, while Shefflin prepares for a return home the following day.

Scorers – Galway: E Niland 0-13 (5fs, 1 65); C Cooney, B Concannon, C Whelan 0-2 each; TJ Brennan, R Glennon, C Mannion, K Cooney, L Collins 0-1 each. Wexford: L Og McGovern 1-2; R O’Connor 0-5 (all fs); C McDonald 1-0; C Dunbar 0-2; M O’Hanlon, C Hearne, Jack O’Connor 0-1 each.

Galway: E Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; P Mannion, D Burke, J Cooney; C Mannion, R Glennon; T Monaghan, B Concannon, C Cooney; E Niland, C Whelan, K Cooney. Subs: F Burke for J Cooney (58); C Fahy for Glennon (61); J Flynn for Concannon (63); L Collins for C Mannion (67); D Morrissey for Brennan (68).

Wexford: J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, M O’Hanlon; C Devitt, S Donohoe, C Foley; D O’Keeffe, C Hearne; O Foley, L Og McGovern, C McGuckin; R O’Connor, C McDonald, C Dunbar. Subs: Jack O‘Connor for McGuckin (44); M Dwyer for O‘Keeffe (47); R Lawlor for O Foley (57); K Foley for Hearne (61)); Joe O’Connor for C Foley (70).

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin).