Galway recover from early setbacks to see off Wexford in Leinster SHC

Galway 0-24 Wexford 2-12

Cathal Dunbar of Wexford in action against Brian Concannon of Galway during the Leinster SHC round 1 match at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Dermot Crowe

Wexford hopes of a first win over Galway in the championship since 1996 faded after a bright start which produced two goals in the opening four minutes in the Leinster round robin at Pearse Stadium.

In a fiftful match that never hit top gear, Evan Niland showed a consistency gravely lacking in many of the performances with 0-13. While Galway have loads to improve on, Henry Shefflin will be pleased to have made a winning start with a trip to Nowlan Park next Sunday.

