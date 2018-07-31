Galway receive good news on Joe Canning but Gearóid McInerney remains a doubt for replay

Joe Canning is on course to recover from the knee injury that sidelined him from the concluding stages of Saturday's drawn All-Ireland semi-final with Clare.

Joe Canning is on course to recover from the knee injury that sidelined him from the concluding stages of Saturday's drawn All-Ireland semi-final with Clare.

The current Hurler of the Year limped out of the game with just a few minutes remaining after jarring his knee but Galway are increasingly confident that their influential centre-forward, scorer of 12 points before his withdrawal, will feature in Sunday's Thurles replay.

The prognosis around Gearóid McInerney is much more guarded. The centre-back was replaced in the 54th minute with a leg injury that was scanned yesterday to assess the damage.

Other injuries to Adrian Tuohy and Conor Whelan are also expected to be cleared up by next Sunday's replay.

Dáithí Burke, who carried an ankle injury into the drawn game, should also benefit from the eight-day turnaround.

Galway have essentially had a clear run with injuries over the last two championship campaigns and the potential loss of McInerney, such a powerhouse during last year's winning surge, is significant.

Pádraig Mannion would be key to any reshuffle in the half-back line if McInerney was to miss out with Paul Killeen, who replaced McInerney, the most likely option. The replay is already looking like it will sell out with swift ticket sales throughout yesterday as they went on sale online and through usual retail outlets.

There was anger in both counties, however, when it emerged that tickets would not be distributed through clubs because of the short turnaround.

Both county boards were informed of this development yesterday morning, prior to tickets going on sale at 11.30. By afternoon it was reported that all stand tickets had been purchased and that overall some 25,000 tickets were gone. Many supporters were caught off guard and left questioning a policy that doesn't give preference to its club members.

The drawn game attracted 54,191 spectators on Saturday evening in Dublin so Semple Stadium's 48,000 capacity is expected to be reached comfortably.

Irish Independent