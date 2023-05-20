Galway power play against Cork sets up All-Ireland MHC final with Clare

Galway 3-18 Cork 1-10

A sixth consecutive double-digits win elevated Galway into an All-Ireland Minor Hurling final against neighbours Clare, powered by 1-11 from Aaron Niland.

Cork were dogged in their chase and Barry O’Flynn put a first goal past Galway keeper Shane Murray in almost five hours of hurling but the Westerners were never rattled. They closed it out with a goal from substitute Harry Holmes.

The first half was nip and tuck, with more wides than scores in the first quarter.

Points from Barry Walsh, Jayden Casey, Finn O’Brien, and O’Flynn had Cork a point ahead after 16 minutes but Galway outscored them by 2-5 to 0-1 from there to the break.

Galway kept patient with their short-passing game and they began to work goal chances from the space created.

Jason Rabbitte drifted inside and after initially falling to the ground, he found his feet to collect Seán Murphy’s delivery and produce a dizzying turn to allow the finish.

And after a Ben Walsh pointed response, Niland picked up on a loose ball, stepped away from two pursuers, and rifled a bullet to the far corner.

Three more points padded their half-time lead out to nine, 2-8 to 0-5.

Cork had their breakthrough goal in the 39th minute. Barry Walsh charged through two tacklers before offloading to O’Brien. His initial shot was blocked on the line by Thomas Blake but O’Flynn followed in to finish.

Casey opened up Galway with a show of pace but Murray saved, although it was called back for a free. Walsh tapped that over and added another from play. Suddenly, the deficit was three, 2-9 to 1-9.

Galway would outscore them by 1-9 to 0-1 from there to the finish.

A HawkEye point by Colm Burke, and the break in arbitrating on it, settled the Tribesmen as they clipped the next 1-4, culminating in a goal from Holmes, created by Ed O’Reilly.

Scorers – Cork: B O’Flynn 1-2; Barry Walsh 0-5 (3f); Ben Walsh, J Casey, F O’Brien 0-1 each. Galway: A Niland 1-11 (0-10f); J Rabbitte, H Holmes 1-1 each; C Gilligan 0-2; C Killeen, C Burke, M Fallon 0-1 each.

Cork:F Murphy; C O’Callaghan, D McCarthy, C Cronin; J Galvin, Ben Walsh, D O’Leary; J O’Leary, B O’Flynn; J Murphy, J Casey, Z Biggane; R Dooley, Barry Walsh, F O’Brien. Subs:S O’Callaghan for Galvin (h-t), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers) for J Murphy (h-t), O O’Callaghan for J O’Leary (49), P Walsh for Dooley (53), B Lynch for O’Flynn (54).

Galway:S Murray; T Blake, S Murphy, G King; D Quirke, D Campbell, E O’Reilly; M Burke, C Killeen; C Gilligan, C Burke, J Rabbitte; B Callanan, D Counihan, A Niland. Subs: H Holmes for Callanan (39), M Fallon for Campbell (50), S Keane for M Burke (55), J Donnellan for Blake (58), E Mulleady for Killeen (59).

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin).