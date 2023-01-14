Galway power past Dublin with Walsh Cup final date on the horizon

14 January 2023; Andy Dunphy of Dublin in action against John Cooney of Galway during the Walsh Cup Group 1 Round 2 match between Dublin and Galway at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Galway effectively booked a place in the Walsh Cup final with a round still to play, a more powerful finishing kick and a good bounce off their bench leaving them comfortably clear of Dublin at Parnell Park.

Micheal Donoghue led his adopted Dublin into combat with the county he brought out of the All-Ireland wilderness in 2017 in what was a grim challenge for both teams on a ground showing all the signs of recent bad weather and wear and tear.

After Joe Flanagan tied the sides at 0-10 a piece in the 48th minute Galway began to open a telling gap. Between that and the 55th minute they added five points without reply, two from sub Tom Monaghan and a third from play for midfielder Ronan Murphy.

In injury time they sealed their win with the game’s only goal from another substitute Declan McLoughlin.

Dublin made a remarkable sweep of changes with only Naomh Barrog’s Joe Flanagan, their top scorer in the win over Antrim, retained. Clearly the new regime is casting a wide net in a bid to strengthen and refresh the squad.

Eoghan O’Donnell made a notable return at full back, having finished last season as part of the county football panel and the attack featured Fergal Whiteley and Alex Considine from county champions Kilmacud Crokes. But while O’Donnell played well, the attack failed to shine, the team reliant on frees.

Martin McManus, who scored two of Galway's three goals in their opening round win over Westmeath, wasn’t able to have the same impact here, but Evan Niland hit seven points from frees and Donal O’Shea, Brian Concanon and Jason Flynn were also on the scoresheet in a poor contest.

Galway end their group matches against Antrim next Saturday in Darver, while Dublin face Westmeath in Cusack Park the next day.

The match took a while to build up any rhythm. Andrew Jamieson Murphy opened the scoring with a neat point in the fourth minute, replied to by Niland into the wind four minutes after.

There was a goal chance a minute before that when Galway keeper Darach Fahy saved one-handed while falling backwards after Alex Considine’s effort took a deflection off full back Jack Fitzpatrick.

The crowd was bereft of stimulation. By half time Dublin went in 0-7 0-6 in front, sub Cian O’Sullivan impressing with two neat scores including the last of the half six minutes into injury time. But while the sides were tied five times it did not make for an entertaining spectacle.

A rare moment of excitement arrived when O’Donnell put in a crushing shoulder that stopped Flynn in his tracks as he accelerated towards the Dublin goal.

Scorers: Galway - E Niland 0-7 (7fs), D O’Shea 0-4 (2fs), D McLoughlin 1-0, R Murphy 0-3, B Concannon, T Monaghan, J Flynn 0-2 each, J Cooney 0-1. Dublin - J Flanagan 0-10 (9fs, 1 65), C O’Sullivan 0-2, C Burke, A Jamieson-Murphy, C Donoghue 0-1 each.

Galway: D Fahy; J Grealish, J Fitzpatrick, E Lawless; T Killeen, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; R Murphy, S Linnane; J Cooney, J Flynn, D O’Shea; E Niland, B Concannon, M McManus. Subs: T Monaghan for Linnane and D Morrissey for Fitzpatrick (51); G Lee for Murphy (57); M Kennedy for Niland (60); C Mahony for Lawless (66); D McLoughlin for Conannon (67); S Ryan for Brennan (68), S O’Hanlon for Cooney (69).

Dublin: S Brennan; M Grogan, E O’Donnell, A Dunphy; C Donoghue, C Burke, P Doyle; J Madden, D Leavy; S Currie, J Flanagan, F Whiteley; A Considine, P Crummey, A Jamieson-Murphy. Subs: C O’Sullivan for Jamieson-Murphy (inj 20); D O Dulaing for Considine and C Costello for Leavy (ht); D Gray for Grogan (inj 41); C O’Leary for Currie (48); L Murphy for Whiteley (53); G Whelan for Crummey (59).

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).