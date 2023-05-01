Galway power into Leinster minor hurling final with dominant win over Dublin

Galway 3-22 Dublin 0-13

A devastating opening half paved the way for Galway to outclass Dublin in Tullamore this afternoon and qualify for a first ever Leinster Minor Hurling Championship final.

Goals from Jason Rabbitte - the son of former senior star, Joe - and Mikey Fallon along with a nine-point haul from star forward Aaron Niland were central to building an unassailable 2-16 to 0-3 interval lead.

Galway's U-20s suffered a surprise championship exit to Offaly at the same venue just two days earlier, but the prospect of a similar result never gained traction at U-17 level.

The die was cast when Rabbitte netted on the turn after just eight minutes and it was 1-6 to 0-2 to Galway by the quarter-hour mark. With their defence dominant and midfielder Michael Burke in outstanding form, the winners tacked on a further 1-10 from there to the break with Fallon finishing the first of his two goals on 24 minutes.

Brian Callanan also helped himself to four points and with Niland on target from a variety of angles and distances, Galway moved out of sight and held a whopping 19-point buffer after playing with wind advantage.

Dara Purcell accounted for Dublin's paltry three-point tally into the elements, though Colm Maher's side refused to throw in the towel and went on to outscore Galway during a low-key second half.

Purcell was their leading light with three of his seven points coming from play, while Gearóid Flannery took over the free-taking duties and scored three.

Galway were never in a moment's danger and with Fallon bagging their third goal on 53 minutes, they set up a final date with Kilkenny next week.

SCORERS

Galway: A Niland 0-11 (8f); M Fallon 2-0; B Callanan 0-4; J Rabbitte (1-1); C Burke (1f) and E Mulleady 0-2 each; M Burke and D Counihan 0-1 each.

Dublin: D Purcell 0-7 (4f); G Flannery 0-3 (2f); W Wheatley, T Costello and C Graham 0-1 each.

TEAMS

GALWAY:S Murray; T Blake, S Murphy, G King; D Quirke, D Campbell, E O’Reilly; M Burke, M Fallon; D Counihan, C Burke, C Gilligan; B Callanan, J Rabbitte, A Niland. Subs:E Mulleady for Rabbitte (h-t), D Cunningham for Niland (40), J Donnellan for Quirke (48), S Keane for Counihan (48), A Rocke for Fallon (54).

DUBLIN:J Mooney; M Pappalardo, L Mooney, L Dargan; R O’Neill, J Sheppard, W Wheatley; F Murphy, T Costello; D Purcell, D O'Kelly, C Ó Tighearnaigh; C Graham, C Newton, D Kilduff.Subs: K Costello for Dargan (h-t), F Lipton for O'Kelly (h-t), G Flannery for Graham (44), R Murphy for Kilduff (49), A Gargan for Ó Tighearnaigh (57).

REF:P Dunne (Laois).