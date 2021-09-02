Galway on lookout for new hurling manager after Shane O’Neill steps down

Shane O'Neill consoles his players after the defeat to Waterford. Picture: Harry Murphy / SPORTSFILE

Galway are the latest hurling county to begin a search for a new manager after Shane O'Neill announced his decision to step down and not seek another term.

O'Neill has spent just two years in charge of the Tribesmen, during which time they reached an All-Ireland semi-final which was lost to Limerick before crashing out of this year's qualifiers to Waterford.

O'Neill had managed Na Piarsaigh to an All-Ireland club title but this was his first inter-county position.

Shane O'Neill will not be seeking an extension to his term as Galway Hurling Manager. All in @Galway_GAA sincerely thank Shane and his team for their work in the most difficult of circumstances over the past 2 years. Statement below: pic.twitter.com/tUhB91m3pC — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) September 2, 2021

Having gained joint custody of the league title with Galway in June, they were then stunned by Dublin in a Leinster semi-final and couldn't recover.

O'Neill's departure raised the prospect, however remote, of Davy Fitzgerald taking over and continuing his long involvement with inter-county hurling.

But a return to his old position is likely to be enticing to Micheal Donoghue after he quit in 2019, having led them to All-Ireland success two years earlier.