Galway must stop relying fully on David Burke if they want to silence the champions

Eddie Brennan

Galway goalkeeper Éanna Murphy pulls off a magnificent save in his side's match against Cork in the All-Ireland quarter-final in Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
David Burke of Galway, Expand

Galway goalkeeper Éanna Murphy pulls off a magnificent save in his side's match against Cork in the All-Ireland quarter-final in Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photo: Sportsfile

The story of the weekend? Knockout pressure brings mistakes. For Cork and Wexford, there’s now a long old summer ahead to contemplate them.

Both games were littered with nerves and goalkeeping mistakes from everyone bar Éanna Murphy, who often single-handedly kept Galway in it. Wides and poor finishing were also rampant, specifically from Cork, who have once again catfished their supporters – building them up and letting them down.

