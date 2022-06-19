The story of the weekend? Knockout pressure brings mistakes. For Cork and Wexford, there’s now a long old summer ahead to contemplate them.

Both games were littered with nerves and goalkeeping mistakes from everyone bar Éanna Murphy, who often single-handedly kept Galway in it. Wides and poor finishing were also rampant, specifically from Cork, who have once again catfished their supporters – building them up and letting them down.

Just when you think they’re getting it right, Cork retreat into casual play. Their body language was poor and they didn’t seem to want to go into contact at all. Their efficiency also continues to let them down.

Early on, Patrick Collins went short on a puck-out and it was six or seven passes later when, in front of goal, Damian Cahalane looped a basketball pass in front of Mark Coleman, who shot a poor wide. From that puck-out, Éanna Murphy found David Burke at midfield, who pinpointed a forward inside and straight away Galway had a point. It exemplified the difference.

Alan Connolly and Darragh Fitzgibbon got glorious goal chances and you have to be ruthlessly clinical with those. Goal chances are like hen’s teeth in the modern game – so rare – but Cork butchered them. The decision not to start Patrick Horgan also backfired. Even if he’s dipped from his previous form, he remains one of the best free-takers in the country.

Fortune favours the brave but it was a game neither team really attacked, with one ultimately falling over the line. But to watch Galway’s players in the warm-up, you could see a shift in attitude since the Leinster final – this time they were so up for it.

The axis of Pádraic Mannion, Dáithí Burke and David Burke was really solid. Shane Kingston is a rocket, but in the first few minutes Mannion stayed with him and got a great hook. That set the tone of what Galway were about. While David Burke’s legs won’t let him get up and down the pitch as he used to, he played his role so well, and his ability to deliver possession to the scoring zone was key.

The thing that frustrated Henry Shefflin was the ball wasn’t sticking inside. Cianan Fahy was replaced after getting a massive supply, and if Conor Whelan can get similar the next day, he could make that count.

I don’t want to be critical of goalkeepers given it’s now such a tough position: you’re the team’s quarterback and if you make one mistake, it’s curtains. Patrick Collins is a top, top ’keeper but you wonder if his concentration was fully on for that first ball. He seemed to take his eye off it, clicking into where he was going next with it. At this level, that’s all it takes to end a season.

We saw that as Clare came back from the (almost) dead against Wexford. Mark Fanning made two fumbles, and the second cost his team a place in the semi-final. Wexford will be kicking themselves, but this game showed the premium on quality players. Losing Rory O’Connor’s quality after 15 minutes is always going to hurt down the line. In stoppage time, Charlie McGuckin had a great opportunity to make it a one-point match but he seemed to carry the ball too far and John Conlon then made the goal small for him. Chances like that are what O’Connor is all about, and he was badly missed.

It was a sloppy enough match – intense without ever being spectacular. The off-field stuff definitely took from Clare and while Rory Hayes didn’t look physically right, Brian Lohan certainly didn’t hesitate to whip him off after his shaky start.

In the end, Clare ground it out. Tony Kelly missed three frees early but came up with a magical point – the sign of such a strong-minded guy. Shane O’Donnell continued his red-hot form, while Aron Shanagher sprung from the bench with a crucial 1-2. When the opportunities presented, Clare took them. That’s what it came down to – a clinical mindset.

Looking ahead, it feels so odd to have the championship down to four when we haven’t even reached the longest day of the year.

Based on the weekend, Limerick won’t be afraid of what they saw from Galway. If Galway continue to rely on a massive 75 minutes from David Burke, they’re in trouble. Others must step up. Limerick are so good at starting fires everywhere and it’s hard to extinguish them all. But this is a free shot for Galway. They can play with the handbrake off now, but I expect Limerick to advance.

Kilkenny won’t fear Clare, given their record, but they’ll have to get the match-ups right. Mikey Butler has been a standout and I’d expect him to get one of the biggest jobs in hurling: to follow Tony Kelly. Clare are a big, strong athletic team that just don’t go away. As a Kilkenny man I’d be nervously hopeful, but there’s no doubt Clare are in a good position.