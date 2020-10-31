Galway make All-Ireland statement with impressive win over Wexford

The last time Wexford and Davy Fitzgerald were in Croke Park for championship hurling, they faded down the home straight and let the chance of an All-Ireland final appearance slip through their fingers against 14 man Tipperary.

This time around, they left headquarters with nothing like as many regrets and what-ifs. The only unbeaten team in Leinster last year were bested just about everywhere.

In unusual circumstances, the game took on an unexpected shape. For the full 70 plus minutes, Dublin’s north inner city rattled to the sound of fireworks. Inside, Croke Park was filled with only the noise of managers and players urging and cajoling as Galway set about dismantling Wexford and firing a shot across the bows of the rest of the counties with their eyes on glory in December.

However, in the opening exchanges there was no real sign of what was to come.

With both sides out of competitive action since March 1, they were well matched in the early exchanges. They were level on four occasion before the first water break by which time they had landed seven points each.

However, Galway took charge from there until the run in. Conor Whelan and Brian Concannon were causing all sorts of trouble in the full forward line while Joe Canning, after an injury hit 2019, was in good form from placed balls, even landing one effort from behind his own 45.

Galway looked sharper all over the field. Concannon showed a poacher’s instinct for the game’s only goal. Canning’s long range free dropped short and Concannon was there to capitalise on some uncertainty in the Wexford defence. That score meant Galway suddenly found themselves seven points to the good.

Read More

Wexford mustered an immediate response through a point from Paudie Foley and might have had a goal of their own. On a rare occasion where Wexford were able to get beyond the Galway cover, Matthew O’Hanlon found himself through on goal. However, Eanna Murphy did well to narrow the angle and make a brave save.

Lee Chin and Cathal Mannion exchanged points to see Galway take a six point lead (1-13 to 0-10) lead in at the break.

Fitzgerald and Wexford had plenty of work to do to find a way back into the game at the break but on the restart there was no sign that they could.

Fitzgerald looked for ways but as a measure of how much they struggled, two of their established men, Liam Og McGovern and Diarmuid O’Keeffe were the first two called ashore.

And with many of Wexford’s key players struggling to get into the game, Galway piled on the misery. Captain Padraic Mannion picked off two nice points. Canning converted almost every free that came his way. Fintan Burke added a point to cap an excellent display.

By the second half water break, Galway were eight up and were full value for it. They didn’t let up either. Even when Liam Ryan raided forward and got a half sight on the Galway goal, he was unceremoniously hauled to the ground by Shane Cooney.

There was still ten minutes to play at that point but Wexford brought Mark Fanning up to have a shot on goal. His effort was blocked but even had he managed a goal it didn’t feel like Wexford could find a way back. And it hadn’t felt like that since the first half.

In the end, Galway and O’Neill had 13 points to spare to give O’Neill’s men a dream start to the season and set up a showdown with Brian Cody’s Kilkenny in the Leinster final.

J Canning 0-9 (7f, 1 sl, 1 65) B Concannon 1-4, C Whelan 0-4, P Mannion, C Mannion, S Loftus 0-2 each, J Coen, S Cooney, F Burke, J Flynn 0-1 each.L Chin 0-8 (5f), R O’Connor 0-3, P Foley 0-2 (1 ’65), K Foley, P Morris, M Fanning (1f), A Nolan 0-1 each.E Murphy; S Loftus, G McInerney, A Harte; P Mannion, F Burke, S Cooney; C Mannion, J Coen; C Cooney, J Canning, J Cooney; B Concannon, C Whelan, J Flynn SUBS: N Burke for Flynn (54), S Linnane for C Cooney (65), A Tuohy for Harte (67), E Niland for Concannon (69), TJ Brennan for Shane Cooney (70).M Fanning; S Donohoe, L Ryan, Joe O’Connor; P Foley, M O’Hanlon, S Murphy; K Foley, D O’Keeffe; A Nolan, L Chin, L Og McGovern; R O’Connor, C McDonald, P Morris SUBS: Jack O’Connor for McGovern (41), D Dunne for O’Keeffe (51), D Reck for Nolan (58), M Dwyer for Morris (65).C Lyons (Cork).

Online Editors