Galway issue statement of intent as Tribesmen hand Limerick first defeat since July 2019

David Reidy is tackled by Fintan Burke, left, and Padraic Mannion of Galway. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Galway landed a blow for hurling’s chasing pack by defeating the reigning All-Ireland and National League champions in a hotly contested Division 1A in contest in Salthill.

Evan Niland’s remarkable free-taking haul of fourteen points from fifteen efforts proved too much for Limerick, for whom this was the first defeat since July 2019.

It represented Galway’s first victory over Limerick since the 2017 National League.

There was also a stirring cameo from Joe Canning, making his first appearance since last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to the Shannonsiders.

This always looked a fixture likely to imperil Limerick’s remarkable unbeaten run stretching back to that smash-and-grab 2019 All-Ireland semi-final win by Kilkenny.

Galway, after all, came closest to putting John Kiely’s men on the canvas in last year’s semi-final, the sides level entering injury-time only for the Munster champions to ease home by scoring the final three points of the evening.

While this league means different things to different people, some games were always destined to hold the attention, this being one of them.

But much like that Croke Park nail-biter, this was largely an exercise in sparring from distance, both teams competent in taking scores from out the country.

Limerick couldn’t have been happy, mind, to reach the first water-break with just a solitary point on the board from play, only Peter Casey managing to raise a flag to supplement David Reidy’s free-taking.

Galway, accordingly, led 0-8 to 0-4 by the time Gearoid Hegarty got in on the act, the 2020 ‘Hurler of the Year’ powering forward to score a magnificent 24th minute point that seemed to spark something in his colleagues.

Because three minutes later, it was another Hegarty charge that created the opening for Seamus Flanagan to beat Eanna Murphy at his near post for a Limerick goal.

Fintan Burke clearly had his hands full keeping tabs on Flanagan as, indeed, was proving the case for Gearoid McInerney, being dragged constantly from the edge of his own ‘square’ by the roving forward.

That said, Galway’s response to the goal was positive, with Brian Concannon, David Burke and Evan Niland (two frees) all responding with points to ease the home side 0-14 to 1-6 clear approaching half-time.

They did lose the aforementioned and hitherto impressive Burke to an apparent hamstring strain approaching the interval, however, and it was Limerick who finished the half the stronger with two Reidy frees closing the margin to just three points.

Conor Whelan was looking the pick of the Galway forwards, albeit Niland’s free-taking was flawless too; Hegarty the best for Limerick who were struggling to get Leaving Cert student, Cathal O’Neill, into the action on his senior debut.

He was duly replaced by Aaron Gillane at half-time as was Brian O’Grady by Darragh O’Donovan, John Kiely clearly intent on a better second-half showing.

He got it too, with Gillane already having two points on the board by the time of the second water-break, Canning now off the bench too, a 49th minute substitute for Joseph Cooney.

And Canning landed a monster free from just outside his own ‘45’ with seven minutes remaining to push Galway into a five-point lead (0-23 to 1-15), a score quickly followed by Niland’s thirteenth successful free from fourteen efforts.

Canning then produced a sublime injury-time score, Galway easing home in the end with a six-point margin to spare.

SCORERS: Galway – E Niland 0-14 (all frees), C Whelan 0-3, D Burke and C Mannion 0-2 each, J Canning 0-2 (0-1 free), B Concannon, J Mannion and N Burke 0-1 each.

Limerick - D Reidy 0-8 (0-7 frees), A Gillane 0-4 (0-2 frees), S Flanagan 1-0, P Casey and G Hegarty 0-2 each, D Byrnes 0-1 free.

GALWAY: E Murphy, S Loftus, G McInerney, J Fitzpatrick, A Tuohey, P Mannion, F Burke, D Burke, C Mannion, J Cooney, E Niland, B Concannon, J Mannion, N Burke, C Whelan. Subs J Coen for D Burke (35 mins), D Morrissey for Loftus (47 mins), J Canning for J Cooney (49 mins), S Cooney for Tuohey (49 mins), J Flynn for J Mannion (55 mins).

LIMERICK: N Quaid, A Costello, D Morrissey, R English, D Byrnes, K Hayes, B Nash, W O’Donoghue, B O’Grady, G Hegarty, C Lynch, D Reidy, C O’Neill, S Flanagan, P Casey. Subs – D O’Donovan for O’Grady (half-time), A Gillane for O’Neill (half-time), B Ryan for English (55 mins), A Breen for Casey (60 mins), T Morrissey for Reidy ((63 mins).

Referee – J Owens (Wexford).