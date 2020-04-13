Galway hurling star Johnny Glynn on comeback trail from coronavirus but says county career may be over

Johnny Glynn was struck down with the coronavirus in recent weeks but the Galway hurling star is back to full health, although his career with the Tribesmen could be put on the back burner indefinitely.

Glynn has been a central cog for Galway in recent years despite being based in New York – where he works as a project manager with Topline Drywall – and he tested positive for Covid-19 last month while in the Big Apple.

New York is enduring a horrid time amid the Coronavirus crisis and Glynn was thankful to have recovered from the symptoms without too much difficulty when speaking on The Long Hall Podcast from his American base.



The 2017 All-Ireland SHC winner felt lucky not to have endured common symptoms like loss of taste, loss of smell, fever or high temperature but he did go through one particularly tough night dealing with pains, vomiting and diarrhoea.



Johnny Glynn fires an effort at the Kilkenny posts during the 2018 Leinster SHC final replay in Thurles. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

"There was one night I woke up at two in the morning and it felt like someone was after getting a sledge and hitting me in the middle of the back," Glynn said on The Long Hall podcast.



"That was the main symptom I had. I went to go to the toilet and I could barely walk to the toilet. I was f***ed. It lasted for maybe a half an hour and I was sound again back to bed, slept away."

His fiancée Serena was also struck down with the illness – which Glynn compared to "a bad case of the flu" – but they overcame the virus having self-quarantined for two weeks and he stressed the need to adhere to social distancing.



"You're hearing the horror stories where it's hitting people really bad so that's the danger. The danger of me thinking I was sound and going off down to the local shop and giving it to someone," Glynn said.



The towering Ardrahan attacker, who is a selector with New York's senior footballers for 2020, raised serious doubts about whether he can commit to Shane O'Neill's Galway hurling squad in the coming years given the current situation.



The 26-year-old has flown home from New York regularly over the past three years but with an application for a Green Card ongoing, his days in maroon and white may be over.



"To be honest, we were kind of letting that ship sale because between visas… leaving the country and getting back in, it would be a bit of a hassle," Glynn said.



"So I was kind of happy enough to say 'do ya know, that chapter is done'. But sure look it you'd never know what's going to happen down the line.

"Sure if things were to be like this for six to eight, to nine months, there might not even be a championship at home."

