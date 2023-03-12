Galway come from seven points down to get back to winning ways against Clare

Galway players, Brian Concannon, 14, and Conor Whelan vie for possession of the sliotar with Clare players Adam Hogan and John Conlon

The greater need was Galway's in this Allianz Division 1A game in Cusack Park Ennis and it showed as they came from seven points down to win comfortably.

Beaten at home by Cork and Limerick in back-to-back games, it was imperative for the visitors to put in a performance first and get the result but when they found themselves 0-8 to 0-1 down after 14 minutes, they looked in real trouble.

They recovered well though and led by Conor Cooney up front, who scored five points, they were full value for their second win from four in the division, having earlier beaten Wexford.

The result is unlikely to edge Galway into the semi-finals but for now there'll be satisfaction that they showed a bit of steel to extract themselves from an awkward position.

Conor Whelan was on the periphery for a lot of it but he came good on 59 minutes to grab a puckout and take off with three Clare players in pursuit before getting a favourable angle to smash past Eamonn Foudy for the game's only goal, the decisive score and a 1-21 to 0-17 lead that gave them a real platform down the home straight.

There was almost a second goal at the other end when David Reidy struck a post and Clare did get the deficit back to three points but Galway had more zip and energy than previous games and finished strong with Tom Monaghan putting in a powerful performance from midfield.

Clare were out of the blocks fast to compound Galway troubles. David Reidy picked off two points and was giving his marker Jack Grealish a challenging time but TJ Brennan picked Reidy up through the second quarter and shut down the threat effectively.

Conor Cleary and John Conlon were dominant in the central defensive positions, curtailing Brian Concannon and Conor Whelan.

But Galway, perhaps short of confidence after those successive defeats, settled thereafter and had far more bite to them.

Daithi Burke, back for his first league start, was at centre-back and took time to adjust but when he did Galway had a better platform while Tom Monaghan, Ronan Glennon and Conor Cooney all became more engaged around the middle. He scored two points and was taken off in the 57th minute, enough time to show how important he is to them.

Galway never got level in that first half but closed to within a point four times in the last 12 minutes and trailed by 0-12 to 0-11 at half-time. But they pressed on after that with Cooney pivotal.

For Clare Tony Kelly was held scoreless and Reidy and David Fitzgerald apart their attack didn;t really spark.

Manager Brian Lohan confirmed that Rory Hayes will be out for up to six weeks with a broken bone in his wrist while Shane O'Donnell is due to return soon.

Scorers

Galway: E Niland 0-9 (5fs, 1 45), C Cooney 0-5, C Whelan 1-0, Daithi Burke, T Monaghan, K Cooney all 0-2 each B Concannon, R Glennon J Cooney, S Linnane all 0-1 each

Clare: A McCarthy 0-7 (6fs), D Fitzgerald 0-4, D Reidy 0-3, I Galvin 0-2, P Duggan, C Malone, R Taylor, C Galvin, R Mounsey, S Morey all 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Galway: E Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; P Mannion, Daithi Burke, J Cooney; T Monaghan, R Glennon; C Cooney, B Concannon, C Fahy; E Niland, B Concannon, K Cooney. Subs: S Linnane for Glennon (53), T Killeen for Daithi Burke (57), David Burke for Fahy (69), D McLoughlin for Concannon (70): Temp David Burke for Whelan (68), L Collins for Monaghan (71-73)

Clare: E Foudy; A Hogan, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, C Galvin; R Taylor, C Malone; D Fitzgerald, P Duggan, D Conroy; D Reidy, A McCarthy, T Kelly. Subs: B O'Connell for Ryan (44), R Mounsey for Conroy (45) S Morey for Duggan (54), I Galvin for McCarthy (62), A Shanagher for Reidy (68).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork)