Galway claim Leinster Minor Hurling title at first time of asking with resounding win over Kilkenny

Galway 2-20 Kilkenny 0-14

Brian Moore of Kilkenny in action against Seán Murphy of Galway during the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship final at Laois Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. — © SPORTSFILE

In their first year in the competition, the Galway minor hurlers scooped the main prize as they claimed a 12-point victory over Kilkenny in Friday night's Leinster decider in Portlaoise.

Galway led for the whole game and Niall Bergin's Kilkenny outfit could have no complaints as goals from Brian Callanan and Jason Rabbitte as well as an eleven point total from Aaron Niland gave the Tribesmen a fully merited success.

Galway were rampant in the early stages as they led 0-4 to 0-0 after less than 10 minutes play and while Kilkenny did find their groove, a 22nd minute Jason Rabbitte goal had the winners seven points to the good.

Points from Ed Lauhoff, Greg Kelly and Sean Bergin did get Kilkenny back within range by the half-time interval but a comeback never seemed likely as Niland and Co tormented a Kilkenny team that lost crucial players Ed McDermott and Evan Murphy to second half injuries.

The closest the Cats would get was five points as Galway looked like they could go through the gears at any stage and they finally put a bit of gloss on the scoreboard with a late Brian Callanan goal.

Galway will now move on to face Cork in the All-Ireland semi-finals while for Kilkenny they must lick their wounds before meeting Munster champions in the last four.

Scorers - Galway:A Niland (0-11, 6f and 1 '65), J Rabbitte (1-2), B Callanan (1-1), C Burke (0-2), M Burke, C Gilligan, E Mulleady, H Homes (0-1 each). Kilkenny:C Doyle (0-5, 2f and 1 '65), G Kelly, S Bergin (0-2 each), M Ahern, E Lauhoff, B Moore, B McDermott, C Phelan (0-1 each).

Galway: S Murray; T Blake, S Murphy, G King; D Quirke, D Campbell, E O'Reilly; M Burke, M Fallon; D Counihan, C Burke, C Gilligan; B Callanan, J Rabbitte, A Niland. Subs:C Killeen for Fallon (h-t), S Keane for Campbell (h-t), J Donnellan for M Burke (54), E Mulleady for Quirke (56), H Holmes for C Burke (61), E Kennedy for Blake (63).

Kilkenny: B O'Sullivan; C Brophy, E Murphy, D Barcoe; R Garrett, M Stynes, M Ahern; D Vereker, E Lauhoff; S Bergin, G Kelly, J O'Neill; C Doyle, E McDermott; B Moore. Subs: J Henderson for Barcoe (37), B McDermott for E McDermott (41), R Doherty for O'Neill (45), C Phelan for Lauhoff (48), S Kinsella for Murphy (51).

Referee: A Kinahan (Offaly).