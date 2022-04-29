Galway and Kilkenny name teams for Shefflin vs Cody showdown

CONOR WHELAN has been named on the Galway bench as Henry Shefflin prepares to welcome his old boss, Brian Cody, to Pearse Stadium this Sunday.

Whelan suffered a worrying hamstring injury during Galway’s opening day stalemate with Wexford in the Leinster SHC round-robin group, and he consequently sat out last weekend’s 25-point romp past Westmeath.

However, his inclusion at No 26 in the Galway match-day panel to face Kilkenny suggests that the injury – suffered just a fortnight ago – was relatively minor.

Shefflin has named an unchanged starting 15 as he prepares to welcome his native Cats to the west. Apart from some positional tinkering, it’s as you were from the Tribesmen after their 3-36 to 1-17 win over Westmeath.

Meanwhile, Cillian Buckley returns to the Kilkenny team at midfield, with John Donnelly dropping to the bench.

GALWAY (SHC v Kilkenny) – E Murphy; J Grealish, Daithí Burke, D Morrissey; P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke; J Cooney, T Monaghan; David Burke, C Cooney, C Fahy; E Niland, B Concannon, C Mannion. Subs: D Fahy, D Cronin, T Killeen, TJ Brennan, S Ryan, J Coen, J Hastings, G Lee, K Cooney, E Burke, C Whelan.

KILKENNY (SHC) - E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, P Deegan, C Browne; J Maher, C Buckley; W Walsh, P Walsh, A Mullen; B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody. Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, R Reid, D Blanchfield, C Fogarty, C Kenny, A Murphy, J Donnelly, M Keoghan, R Leahy, T Phelan.