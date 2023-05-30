Gaelic Grounds confirmed for Munster SHC final between Limerick and Clare

The Munster SHC final has been fixed for the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday June 11 with a 1.45pm throw-in.

Munster Council were set to give the fixture to Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh but a request on Monday from Clare to play it in Thurles, the venue for last year’s final between the same counties, was discussed at a reconvened meeting on Tuesday.

Clare, eager not to go to Cork, then suggested the Gaelic Grounds as an alternative, to which Munster Council agreed.

“This decision follows a request from Clare to the Munster Council CCC on Monday evening…to postpone making a decision to explore the possibility of playing the game at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick,” a statement from Munster Council confirmed.

The counties have already played at the ground this year, with Clare ending Limerick’s 17-game unbeaten championship record there last month.

The game is expected to be a sell-out, with tickets going on sale later this week.