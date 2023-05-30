Gaelic Grounds confirmed for Munster SHC final between Limerick and Clare

Limerick's Gaelic Grounds

Conor McKeon

The Munster SHC final has been fixed for the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday June 11 with a 1.45pm throw-in.

Munster Council were set to give the fixture to Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh but a request on Monday from Clare to play it in Thurles, the venue for last year’s final between the same counties, was discussed at a reconvened meeting on Tuesday.

Clare, eager not to go to Cork, then suggested the Gaelic Grounds as an alternative, to which Munster Council agreed.

“This decision follows a request from Clare to the Munster Council CCC on Monday evening…to postpone making a decision to explore the possibility of playing the game at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick,” a statement from Munster Council confirmed.

The counties have already played at the ground this year, with Clare ending Limerick’s 17-game unbeaten championship record there last month.

The game is expected to be a sell-out, with tickets going on sale later this week.