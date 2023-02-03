GAA’s new Smart sliotar to make debut in League action this weekend

The GAA’s new Smart sliotar will enjoy its big-match ‘debut’ in the opening round of the Allianz Hurling League this weekend.

The standardised ball will be in use for the entire 2023 senior inter-county playing season, starting with all opening league fixtures.

A GAA statement outlined how the Association has “researched and deployed innovative technology in an effort to oversee the regulated production of the sliotar following the variance in performance of sliotars being used in the game previously.

“The Smart Sliotar was successfully trialled in last year’s o’neills.com U-20 hurling championships. The new chip technology will help ensure that sliotars perform consistently and in line with the GAA sliotar specifications which underpin the integrity of the game, both as a contest and as spectacle.

“It will also help address sliotar counterfeiting and ensure that ethical production and supply chain practices are in place. All approved manufacturers must be signed up to the guidelines enforced by the World Federation of Sports Goods Industry.”

GAA president Larry McCarthy warmly welcomed the innovation, saying: “Not only will it provide the game with consistency through the performance of the sliotar but, of no less importance, we have sight of the ethical production of the sliotars.

“I would like to acknowledge the body of work undertaken by the working group over a prolonged period and I look forward to the positive impact that this project is going to have on the game,” McCarthy added.