GAA to trial amendment to hurling handpass during next season's Higher Education Freshers 1 competition

Tom Phelan of Kilkenny in action against Daire Gray of Dublin during the Leinster SHC clash at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny — © SPORTSFILE

The GAA will trial an amendment to the hurling handpass during next season's Higher Education Freshers 1 competition.

Central Council has given approval to the trial which will see clearer separation from release to strike, as framed by the Standing Committee on Playing Rules (SCOPR).

The increasing speed of transfer has blurred the demarcation lines between what constitutes a strike from what is considered a throw.

Referees have become vigilant with 'thrown' handpasses but the SCOPR want to explore whether clearer division between release and strike can lead to a further reduction in thrown passes.

Next season's freshers football competition will also trial kick-outs that must cross the 45-metre line. This was recommended by the SCOPR last December but the timeframe to reach agreement with the Higher Education Authority was too limited to apply.

The weekend Central Council meeting also approved a record set of Allianz league accounts and gates for 2023.

In 2022, the figure taken in for the football and hurling games was €5.65m but that is understood to have jumped significantly, to around €7m, with greater footfall and the replacement of cash gates with a digital-only purchase system.

Approval was also given for new guidelines for seeking clarification from a referee with regard to disciplinary action.

The Sliotar and Hurley Workgroup's recommended guidelines for hurley dimensions were also approved. For adults it will be between 30 and 36 inches with a maximum bas of 17 centimetres while an adult goalkeeper can have a maximum bas size of 21 centimetres.

Youths, constituting older underage grades, can have up to 30-inch hurleys with a maximum bas of 16 centimetres while juveniles can have up to 26-inch hurleys with a maximum bas of 15 centimetres.