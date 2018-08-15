The GAA has named a Hurling Team of the 1990s who will be honoured at half time of Sunday's All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

GAA to honour 'Hurling Team of the 1990s' at All-Ireland final - and some big names have been left out

Traditionally, the 25-year jubilee team is honoured at the interval, but after last year saw the back-to-back All-Ireland-winning Kilkenny teams celebrated at Croke Park, the GAA has opted for something different for 2018.

A panel of experts chaired by GAA President John Horan - and featuring Irish Independent GAA correspondent Martin Breheny - has selected a Hurling Team of the 90s, a decade that saw the sport go through significant upheaval as a number of underdog teams claimed titles.

Clare, Wexford and Offaly emerged as challengers to the traditional powerhouses, and the GAA has marked one of hurling's most exciting periods with an interesting team selection.

Two notable omissions are Clare duo Davy Fitzgerald and Anthony Daly, but it is hard to deny any of the players selected a place on the team, such was their excellence.

Hurling Team of the 90s

1. Damien Fitzhenry (Wexford)

2. Brian Corcoran (Cork)

3. Brian Lohan (Clare)

4. Martin Hanamy (Offaly)

5. Brian Whelahan (Offaly)

6. Seanie McMahon (Clare)

7. Liam Dunne (Wexford)

8. Ciaran Carey (Limerick)

9. Michael Coleman (Galway)

10. Martin Storey (Wexford)

11. Gary Kirby (Limerick)

12. Jamesie O'Connor (Clare)

13. Michael Cleary (Tipperary)

14. DJ Carey (Kilkenny)

15. Johnny Dooley (Offaly)

