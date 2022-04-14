GAA team news: TJ Reid back on Kilkenny bench for Leinster opener at Westmeath

TJ Reid returns to the Kilkenny panel for their Leinster Championship opener. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

TJ Reid is back on the bench for Kilkenny ahead of their Leinster Championship opener against Westmeath in Mullingar on Saturday evening.

Reid sat out Kilkenny's six-match Allianz league campaign due to club commitments with Ballyhale Shamrocks and then an injury that required rest.

But his return will be welcomed as manager Brian Cody sticks largely with the team that made progress to the semi-finals of the league.

Padraig Walsh remains at centre-forward, Paddy Deegan is at centre-back while Cian Kenny makes a championship debut at midfield.

Another championship debut goes to Mikey Butler who is named at right corner back where he has made such an impression during the league.

From the team that lost the league semi-final to Cork, Conor Delaney and Cillian Buckley are replaced by Tommy Walsh and Adrian Mullen.

Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, P Deegan, D Blanchfield; C Kenny, A Mullen; W Walsh, P Walsh, E Cody; B Ryan, M Keoghan, A Murphy. Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, D Mullen, D Corcoran, R Reid, J Maher, C Browne, C Buckley, TJ Reid, J Donnelly, S Walsh.