GAA team news: Tipperary unchanged while Aidan Harte and David Burke brought into Galway team for SHC quarter-final

David Burke of Galway scores the second goal against Kilkenny as Noel Hickey looks on

GALWAY manager Shane O’Neill has opted for experience for tomorrow’s All-Ireland quarter-final with Tipperary, making two changes to the team that lost last Saturday’s Leinster SHC final to Kilkenny.

Into the Galway defence comes Aidan Harte in place of Seán Loftus, while former captain, David Burke, has been named to start in attack.

Burke, who captained the Tribesmen to their Liam MacCarthy Cup success in 2017, is listed in the team at wing-forward, with Niall Burke missing out in an indirection swap.

Liam Sheedy meanwhile, has stuck with the same team that started last Saturday's victory over Cork in the Gaelic Grounds.

For Waterford, who take on Clare in tomorrow’s other quarter-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (3.45), Ian Kenny has been chosen to come into the spot created when Shane Fives was forced off in the Munster SHC final defeat to Limerick last Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, Brian Lohan has named the same 15 players that blew Wexford away in Portlaoise for that game.

Meanwhile, there is no Colin O'Riordan in the Tipperary football team aiming to land a first Munster football title for the county since 1935.

The Sydney Swans player hasn't played for Tipperary since 2015, but was recently granted permission by the AFL to line out in Sunday's provincial decider against Cork.

O'Riordan is on the Tipperary bench, however, as is Philip Austin, who missed Tipp's semi-final victory over Limerick through injury.

David Power has made two changes to the team that started that day.

The influential Steven O'Brien comes in to start in midfield while Brian Austin is added to the Tipp attack.

GALWAY (SH v Tipperary): É Murphy; A Harte, Daithí Burke, S Cooney; F Burke, G McInerney, J Cooney; P Mannion, J Coen; J Canning, C Mannion, David Burke; B Concannon, C Cooney, C Whelan.

TIPPERARY (SH): B Hogan; C Barrett, R Maher, A Flynn; B O’Meara, B Maher, Pádraic Maher; N McGrath, M Breen; D McCormack, John McGrath, Patrick Maher; J Forde, S Callanan, J Morris.

CLARE (SH v Waterford): E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P O’Connor; S O’Halloran, A McCarthy, S Morey; J McCarthy, T Kelly; C Malone, D Reidy, D Fitzgerald; S O’Donnell, C Guilfoyle, R Taylor.

WATERFORD (SH): S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyons, T DeBurca, K Moran; J Barron, J Dillon; S Bennett, K Bennett, J Fagan; D Hutchinson, A Gleeson, J Prendergast.

CARLOW (SH v Kerry): B Tracey; M Doyle, P Doyle, G Bennett; G Coady, D English, R Coady; J Kavanagh, A Amond; D Byrne, J Nolan, E Byrne; M Kavanagh, K McDonald, C Nolan.

KILDARE (SH v Down): P McKenna; S Leacy, J Doran, C Shanahan; N O Muineachain, R Boran, K Whelan; C Dowling, P Divilly; J Burke, J Sheridan, C Dowling; T Forde, B Byrne, D Slattery.

DOWN (SH): S Keith; M Hughes, C Taggart, T Murray; B Trainor, C Woods, L Savage; M Conlan, J McManus; D Hughes, P McCrickard, T Prenter; O MacManus, E Sands, D Sands.

TIPPERARY (SF v Cork): E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; S O'Brien, L Casey; Conal Kennedy, M Quinlivan, E Moloney; B Fox, C Sweeney, Colman Kennedy.

