GAA team news: Tipp boss Liam Cahill makes 10 changes for Kilkenny tussle

LIAM Cahill has made 10 changes to his Tipperary team for Sunday’s trip to Nowlan Park to face Kilkenny in Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League.

Only the full-back line is untouched from the side that hammered Laois in Cahill’s first league game as Tipp manager.

Moycarkey-Borris goalkeeper, Rhys Shelly makes his league debut in goal, with Enda Heffernan and Paul Campion coming into the half-back line.

Paddy Cadell and Dan McCormack form a new midfield pairing. Alan Tynan and Jake Morris are selected on the wings of the Tipp attack with Jason Forde, Seamus Callanan and Conor Bowe forming a completely new inside forward line.

Derek Lyng has also made significant changes to his team, following last week’s win in Belfast, for the game.

Conor Heary and Darragh Corcoran come into defence; Killian Doyle starts in midfield, while Shane Walsh from Tullaroan is the only change to the Kilkenny attack.

For Galway, Darach Fahy starts in goals against Cork tomorrow in Salthill, while Joseph Cooney comes back in to captain the team having missed last week’s win over Wexford.

Oisín Salmon, Gavin Lee, Martin McManus and Kevin Cooney are also added to the mix.

Brian Lohan, meanwhile, has kept change to a minimum for Saturday night’s trip to the Gaelic Grounds, with Aaron Fitzgerald starting at left-half back in place of Brandon O’Connell in the only named change from last week’s win over Westmeath.

TIPPERARY (SH v Kilkenny): R Shelly; C Barrett, M Breen, J Ryan; E Heffernan, P Campion, R Maher; P Cadell, D McCormack; A Tynan, N McGrath, J Morris; J Forde, S Callanan, C Bowe.

KILKENNY (SH v Tipperary): A Tallis; M Butler, H Lawlor, C Heary; C Buckley, P Walsh, D Corcoran; P Deegan, K Doyle; W Walsh, B Ryan, C Kenny; B Drennan, M Keoghan, S Walsh.

CLARE (SH v Limerick): E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, S Morey; D Ryan, D McInerney, A Fitzgerald; C Malone, J Kirwan; D Fitzgerald, D Conroy, I Galvin; M Rodgers, P Duggan, A McCarthy.

GALWAY (SH v Cork): D Fahy; J Grealish, G McInerney, D Morrissey; P Mannion, J Cooney, O Salmon; T Monaghan, S Linnane, G Lee, J Flynn, E Niland; C Whelan, K Cooney, M McManus.

ANTRIM (SH v Dublin): R Elliott; P Burke, R McGarry, P Duffin; G Walsh, E Campbell, C Bohill; M Bradley, K Molloy; N McKenna, J McNaughton, N McManus; C Cunning, C Johnston, S Elliott.