GAA team news – Hegarty named at wing-back in Limerick reshuffle, Cleary, McInerney and Conlon back for Banner as Reid and Mullen return for Cats

Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick is marked by John Conlon of Clare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Limerick have named Gearoid Hegarty at wing-back with Kyle Hayes switching to centre-back to accommodate the absence of captain Declan Hannon from tomorrow's All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Galway.

Hannon was ruled out of the game with a knee injury three weeks ago, having sustained it in the Munster hurling final with Clare a week earlier.

With Sean Finn already missing because of a cruciate ligament rupture also picked up against Clare in an earlier round, the Limerick defence is considerably stretched.

But whether Hegarty actually plays at wing-back, as named, is open to some question.

Limerick did move Hayes back to defence during the 2020 Munster Championship but his experience of the position was more extensive, having played there at underage level.

Cian Lynch returns to start, having sat out the Munster final to allow further time to recover from an ankle injury that has been slow to heal. He is named at centre-forward with David Reidy retaining his place as Peter Casey comes back in for Graeme Mulcahy.

Meanwhile Clare have named Conor Cleary, David McInerney and John Conlon on their team to play Kilkenny on Sunday but again all three inclusions are open to change on the day.

Cleary missed the Munster final with a dislocated shoulder picked up against Clare three weeks earlier while he also sat out the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Dublin.

But with seven weeks recovery behind him now, he is deemed fit to be included on the team sheet from the start.

Conlon suffered a head injury in the Dublin game and was taken off but is included at centre-back. David McInerney, who also missed the Dublin game because of injury, is restored to the half-back line too as Seadna Morey and Darragh Lohan drop out.

Richie Reid and Adrian Mullen have been restored to Kilkenny’s starting team for Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Clare.

The return of the Ballyhale Shamrocks duo constitutes a major boost to Black-and-Amber hopes of repeating last year’s semi-final success against the Banner.

It remains to be seen whether Derek Lyng’s team will line out exactly as they are listed, according to the match-day 26 unveiled by Croke Park on Friday.

But, taken at face value, two key players who didn’t feature against Galway in the Leinster final are now fit enough to actually start this weekend.

Reid is named at centre-back while Mullen, an All Star last season, is listed at midfield. The two players missing out in the reshuffle are Darragh Corcoran and Cian Kenny, who are both included in the subs.

There were initial fears that Mullen would miss the rest of the championship after suffering a nasty thumb injury against Wexford at the end of May, but there have been more optimistic soundings emerging from Noreside in recent weeks.

Reid hasn’t featured in Kilkenny’s most recent provincial outings, having suffered concussion. He was originally named to start against Galway in the Leinster final but then dropped out of the match-day squad.

Martin Keoghan, who struck an early goal against Galway only to depart after just 19 minutes with the recurrence of a hamstring problem, is listed at centre-forward.

Walter Walsh, who replaced Keoghan to such dynamic effect that day, shooting 1-2, is back among the subs although 11th hour changes cannot be ruled out. Lyng made two such switches for the Leinster final, bringing in Conor Fogarty and Kenny at the expense of Mikey Carey and Reid, younger brother of TJ.

Limerick (SH v Galway): N Quaid; M Casey, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, K Hayes, G Hegarty; W O'Donoghue, D O'Donovan; D Reidy, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey. Subs: D McCarthy, C Boylan, R Connolly, A Costello, C Coughlan, A English, R English, G Mulcahy, B Murphy, C O'Neill, O O'Reilly.

Clare (SH v Kilkenny): E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; C Malone, D Fitzgerald; P Duggan, T Kelly, R Taylor; I Galvin, S O'Donnell, M Rodgers. Subs: E Foudy, A Shanagher, C Galvin, C Nolan, D Lohan, D Reidy P Crotty, P Flanagan, R Mounsey, S Morey, S Meehan.

Kilkenny (SH v Clare): E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, P Deegan; C Fogarty, A Mullen; T Phelan, M Keoghan, J Donnelly; B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody. Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, C Buckley, P Walsh, D Corcoran, A Murphy, C Kenny, T Clifford, W Walsh, R Hogan, B Drennan.