GAA team news – Gearoid Hegarty named at wing-back as Limerick reshuffle in Declan Hannon's absence

Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick is marked by John Conlon of Clare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Limerick have named Gearoid Hegarty at wing-back with Kyle Hayes switching to centre-back to accommodate the absence of captain Declan Hannon from tomorrow's All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Galway.

Hannon was ruled out of the game with a knee injury three weeks ago, having sustained it in the Munster hurling final with Clare a week earlier.

With Sean Finn already missing because of a cruciate ligament rupture also picked up against Clare in an earlier round, the Limerick defence is considerably stretched.

But whether Hegarty actually plays at wing-back, as named, is open to some question.

Limerick did move Hayes back to defence during the 2020 Munster Championship but his experience of the position was more extensive, having played there at underage level.

Cian Lynch returns to start, having sat out the Munster final to allow further time to recover from an ankle injury that has been slow to heal. He is named at centre-forward with David Reidy retaining his place as Peter Casey comes back in for Graeme Mulcahy.

Meanwhile Clare have named Conor Cleary, David McInerney and John Conlon on their team to play Kilkenny on Sunday but again all three inclusions are open to change on the day.

Cleary missed the Munster final with a dislocated shoulder picked up against Clare three weeks earlier while he also sat out the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Dublin.

But with seven weeks recovery behind him now, he is deemed fit to be included on the team sheet from the start.

Conlon suffered a head injury in the Dublin game and was taken off but is included at centre-back. David McInerney, who also missed the Dublin game because of injury, is restored to the half-back line too as Seadna Morey and Darragh Lohan drop out.

Limerick (SH v Galway): N Quaid; M Casey, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, K Hayes, G Hegarty; W O'Donoghue, D O'Donovan; D Reidy, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey. Subs: D McCarthy, C Boylan, R Connolly, A Costello, C Coughlan, A English, R English, G Mulcahy, B Murphy, C O'Neill, O O'Reilly.

Clare (SH v Kilkenny): E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; C Malone, D Fitzgerald; P Duggan, T Kelly, R Taylor; I Galvin, S O'Donnell, M Rodgers. Subs: E Foudy, A Shanagher, C Galvin, C Nolan, D Lohan, D Reidy P Crotty, P Flanagan, R Mounsey, S Morey, S Meehan.