GAA team news: Cork unchanged for SHC clash with Galway

Cork have stuck with the same team that beat Antrim for Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC quarter final clash Galway.

Manager Kieran Kingston has kept faith with the side that eventually saw off the challenge of the Saffrons in Belfast, meaning that that the championship’s all-time record scorer Patrick Horgan is once again held in reserve.

Horgan was replaced in the starting line up by Tim O’Mahony for the clash with Antrim and came off the bench to grab two points.

The only other change sees Daire O’Leary replace Sean O’Leary Hayes on the bench which also features former AFL man Mark Keane

Cork (SH v Galway): P Collins; N O’Leary, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; D Cahalane, C Joyce, M Coleman; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; R O’Flynn, S Harnedy, S Kingston; T O’Mahony, A Connolly, C Lehane.