GAA set to review league semi-final incidents

The GAA's Central Competition Controls Committee may look at incidents which took place in both Allianz hurling league semi-finals over the weekend that could lead to disciplinary charges.

Cork's Eoin Downey was sent off in the second semi-final against Kilkenny on Sunday for his part in an altercation that developed involving large numbers from both sides.

Cork have already suggested they will challenge the proposed penalty coming Downey's way that will rule him out of their first Munster SHC round robin game against Waterford on Sunday, April 30.

Four yellow cards were issued to participants and for them that discounts any retrospective punishment for their involvement as their incidents are already deemed to have been dealt with by referee John Keenan.

But anything that may have been missed by the officials could be picked up by the association's games' body.

The CCCC took action for a similar altercation in last year's Allianz Division 1 football game between Armagh and Donegal, proposing suspensions for contributions to a melee but they were thrown out on appeal over the lack of clarity as to the definition of what a contribution to a melee amounted to.

Meanwhile, Limerick midfielder Will O'Donoghue's clash with Tipperary opponent Alan Tynan in Saturday's semi-final could also be revisited.

O'Donoghue is captured on camera lashing back with his hurley and catching Tynan in an incident that was missed by the officials at the time.

Limerick have already had Kyle Hayes suspended for one game after he was retrospectively charged for an incident during their league game with Galway.