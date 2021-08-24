GAA mourns the loss of Kilkenny hurling legend Liam ‘Chunky’ O’Brien

GAA people everywhere - and especially in Kilkenny - are saddened by the news of the death of Liam ‘Chunky’ O’ Brien, a man who brought so much poise and purpose to his game in a long career which yielded four All-Ireland titles, four All-Star awards (three at midfield, one at left half-forward) and a Texaco Hurler of the Year award in the 1970s.

He also won two All-Ireland medals with James Stephens. The esteem in which he was held in Kilkenny was evident after the Irish Independent’s 20-20-50 series last year, where we selected and ranked the 20 top footballers and hurlers in each county and nationally from 1970 to 2020.

Read More

We placed him at No.12 in Kilkenny, a high rating in a county which produced so much extraordinary talent in that half century. Judging by the response we received from Kilkenny, the view locally was that he should have been in the top 10. Perhaps he should.

His midfield partnership with Frank Cummins was one of the best of all time before he moved to wing-forward where he won the last of his four All-Ireland medals in 1979.

A true Kilkenny great. RIP ‘Chunky’.