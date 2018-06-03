Sport Hurling

Sunday 3 June 2018

GAA Hurling Championship LIVE: Dublin and Offaly lock horns in basement battle

Pat Camon of Offaly in action against Fiontán McGibb of Dublin during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match between Dublin and Offaly at Parnell Park, Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Dublin players, from left, Fiontán McGibb, Seán Moran, Eoghan O’Donnell and Chris Crummy, arrive prior to the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match between Dublin and Offaly at Parnell Park, Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Pat Gilroy's Dublin take on Offaly in what appears to be a relegation playoff at Parnell Park (throw-in at 3pm), while in Munster, Derek McGrath's depleted Déise face a dunting task against Tipperary at 4pm).

 

Online Editors

